“Salvatore” Porsche 9FF GT2 Turbo Shoots Exhaust Flames and Guns Down 223 MPH

The mirage of speed is quite easy to understand, especially when you have the extreme machine to help you achieve it. And, of course, the proper setting. Such as the latest SCC500 events of the Rolling50 and Half Mile variety that took place just earlier this October on the strip of the Flughafen Zweibrücken airport in Germany.
In case you were wondering about the outright winner of both events, there’s no beating around the bush – it's the very “Salvatore” Porsche 9FF we have here courtesy of YouTube channels Auto Addiction and Automotive Mike.
According to the official classification of the SCC500, the extreme Porsche 9FF has been entered in the top “Gruppe Tuner (1000+ PS) V-Max” for both the Rolling50 and Half Mile stages. And it certainly exceeds the specifications, with a 1,800-hp rating (though 9FF itself touts on social media a higher 2,000 hp total).
As a reminder, the SCC500 format has a different take on the drag racing setup – the Rolling50 counts on a rolling start from 50 kph (31 mph) and the Half Mile is quite self-explanatory, as it switches from the classic 1,320 feet (400 meters) of the quarter mile to a 2,640 ft. (800 meters) distance. Also, the winners are not counted on achieving the best time, but the highest speed.
And the radical Porsche 997 GT2 Turbo from 9FF more than delivered, achieving a V-Max of 358.25 kph (almost 223 mph) during the Rolling50 stage. With the Half Mile being counted from a standing start you would expect a much lesser top speed, but the 9FF monster was stunningly close at 352.25 kph (219 mph).
Interestingly, while “Salvatore” (we don't know where the nickname comes from) was the outright winner of the competition, it was also the only machine to surpass the 350 kph (217 mph) threshold - and it did that against a 2500-hp tuned Nissan GT-R.
There’s a cost, though, as you can see in both videos – taming the beast is not always easy, and at one point the 9FF almost crashed into another Porsche!
