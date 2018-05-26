Deborah Red Ferrari SP38 Shines in Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Live Photos

Earlier this week, Ferrari introduced the SP38, the latest child of its Special Projects department. And while we suspected that the official images don't do the machine justice, the live pics of the supercar now come to confirm this. To be more precise, the Prancing Horse has been caught on camera while making its public debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
For one thing, the three-layer hue of he one-off, which is labeled as Deborah Red, looks gorgeous, whether in the sun or in the shade - we'll tip our lens to Autogespot for these images.
The starting point for the SP38 was the 488 GTB, but the inspiration for the newcomer spread much further.
Interestingly, the newcomer builds a bridge between the 488 (this marks Ferrari's twin-turbo return) and the F40 (this was the carmaker's last TT model before a long naturally aspirated era), since the latter served as its main design inspiration.
And if you zoom in on multiple elements of the car, the F40 nod becomes obvious, with the list including the angular lines of the roof, the vented engine covers, as well as the side air intakes. And while the rear wing does resemble that of the F40, the SP38's aero tail isn't as generous in terms of size.
Nevertheless, the styling influences of the newcomer also involve other famous Prancing Horses, as, for instance, the spoiler lip of the front apron reminds us of he 308 GTB.
Now, with the waiting list for the "standard" 488 already being scarry for those outside the Ferrari realm, one might wonder how difficult it can be to get your hands on a proposal such as the one we have here.
Well, we've brought along a piece of footage that sees YouTuber Shmee talking about this process, with the clip awaiting you below.
