Twin-Turbo Ferrari Enzo Hits Las Vegas with 1,000 HP

For one thing, the V12 heart of this Maranello machine has been given a twin-turbo treatment, with this being enough to send purists raging. Sure, Ferrari may have turbocharged the F40 back in the day and may have now returned to the TT era with the 488 , but to place aftermarket chargers on the models in between the two is something else.Returning to the machine we have here, this belongs to Richard Losee, who crashed it back in 2006, when he was taking part in a rally. That's right, this Enzo was treaten like a daily (and more) from the very beginning.Nevertheless, instead of mourning to the loss of his Ferrari halo car, the owner decided to add some spice to the mix while he was having the car rebuilt.And since dramatically increasing the power of the motor while maintaining its naturally aspirated nature wasn't exactly easy, the man went for the TT treatment.As with any turbo motor, the actual output depends on the level of boost, so the 1,000 hp output might not be there all the time. Nevertheless, we wouldn't say than an Enzo with 800+ horses (this is the expected output on lower boost) is something that will go unnoticed. After all, the factory output of the thing sits at 660 hp.Now, before we drop more details of this Enzo , we need to mention that the machine was recently spotted doing its thing over in Las Vegas.P.S.: The part of the video that showcases the said Fezza kicks off at the 6:10 point.