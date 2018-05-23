Ferrari Secretly Built the SP38 as a Modern-Day F40

Every now and then, Ferrari's Special Projects program comes up with a machine that makes the kind of Prancing Horses you'd find in a showroom seem almost normal. And the time has now come to check out the Italians' freshest machine, which wears the SP38 badge.

The owner of the newcomer, whose name hasn't been made public, took delivery of his toy on Wednesday, with the ceremony having taken place at the carmaker's Fiorano test track in Italy. As for the public debut of the Ferrari SP38, this is scheduled to take place on May 26, at the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. As it was the case with the carmaker's previous projects of the sort, the newcomer is based on an existing model and we're referring to the 488 GTB.Nevertheless, the new beast draws inspiration from the F40, the Ferrari halo car that saw the end of the automaker's previous twin-turbo era.The F40's styling influences are clear, with the list including the angular lines of the roof, the vented engine cover and the side air intakes. Note that the rear window of the 488 GTB has been left behind, being replaced with a carbon fiber panel.Then there's the rear spoiler, which is a nod to the F40 's massive rear wing, but does come in a more discreet form.Of course, the design influences of the SP38 also include other iconic Fezzas, such as the 308 GTB (think: the sleek lip of the front apron).As for the red hue of the car (purists still believe Ferraris should only come in one color), this is a new three-layer finish that stands out from a distance.And while the official photos of the supercar don't allow us to check out the cabin, we are told that the interior also involves goodies touched by the Ferrari Tailor Made wand.With the SP38 maintaining the tech side of the 488 GTB , the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 occupying the middle section of the car delivers the same 670 hp and 560 lb-ft of twist.The owner of the newcomer, whose name hasn't been made public, took delivery of his toy on Wednesday, with the ceremony having taken place at the carmaker's Fiorano test track in Italy. As for the public debut of the Ferrari SP38, this is scheduled to take place on May 26, at the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.