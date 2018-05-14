autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted on Spa Francorchamps, Sounds Glorious

14 May 2018, 14:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've been eager to check out the Ferrari 488 Pista in the real world for quite a while now and the time has come to see how the special edition draws attention when unleashed outside the factory.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted on Spa FrancorchampsFerrari 488 Pista Spotted on Spa FrancorchampsFerrari 488 Pista Spotted on Spa Francorchamps
The Prancing Horse attended the Ferrari Racing Days 2018, an event that was held at Spa Francorchamps over the weekend.

The carmaker brought a red example of the 720 hp beast and it's needless to say that the aficionados attending the customer racing adventures that took place on the Belgian track were drawn to the newcomer as if this was a twin-turbo magnet.

You'll be able to checkout the Pista thanks to the two pieces of footage at the bottom of the page, which show the supercar running with its racecar siblings, among others.

This was also a good occasion to listen to the voice of the machine's twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 heart of the car.

Nevertheless, the 488 Pista wasn't pushed to the limit, as that would've resulted in an even fiercer decibel experience. In fact, as the first drives of the newcomer showed, the Pista feels twice as loud as the GTB.

Speaking of the reviews, the Italian automotive producer invited journos to its Fiorano track, where they were invited to hoon the beast. Nevertheless, since the weather failed to cooperate, the Fezza had to be fitted with winter tires.

As such, we're still looking forward to seeing the Ferrari 488 Pista being manhandled in the real world.

Speaking of Ferrari's non-V12 models (don't call these "junior"), we'll remind you that the Italian engineers have already been spotted testing the successor of the 488, with this being rumored to arrive in hybrid form. A 488 GTB-based test mule was spied performing an all-electric takeoff, with the silence of the maneuver confirming the non-combustion nature. So yes, we're expecting an EV mode for the future gas-electric supercar.

ferrari 488 pista ferrari 488 Ferrari cool
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 