Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted on Spa Francorchamps, Sounds Glorious

We've been eager to check out the Ferrari 488 Pista in the real world for quite a while now and the time has come to see how the special edition draws attention when unleashed outside the factory.

The carmaker brought a red example of the 720 hp beast and it's needless to say that the aficionados attending the customer racing adventures that took place on the Belgian track were drawn to the newcomer as if this was a twin-turbo magnet.



You'll be able to checkout the Pista thanks to the two pieces of footage at the bottom of the page, which show the supercar running with its racecar siblings, among others.



This was also a good occasion to listen to the voice of the machine's twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 heart of the car.



Nevertheless, the 488 Pista wasn't pushed to the limit, as that would've resulted in an even fiercer decibel experience. In fact, as the first drives of the newcomer showed, the Pista feels twice as loud as the GTB.



Speaking of the reviews, the Italian automotive producer



As such, we're still looking forward to seeing the Ferrari 488 Pista being manhandled in the real world.



Speaking of Ferrari's non-V12 models (don't call these "junior"), we'll remind you that the Italian engineers have already been



