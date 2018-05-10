Ferrari 812 Superfast Passes Cars at 200 MPH in German Autobahn Sprint

By now, we've seen the Ferrari 812 Superfast in all sorts of scenarios, from blitzing the Nurburgring to being massaged by tuners. However, it's always delicious to check out the current V12 weapon from Maranello staying true to its name - this is how we describe the Italian exotic fully stretching its mechanical legs.
The shenanigan we're here to show you took place on a stretch of road that's more than fit for the job, namely the German Autobahn. A derestricted section of the said highway saw the 812 engaging in POV drive experience.
The 812 hp animal has been pushed to around 200 mph, with the high-speed passes involved in the process being nothing short of impressive. And since the machine is animated by an 800 hp naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 motor, the aural part of the experience is just as impressive as the visual one.
Returning to the Ferrari 812 shenanigans mentioned in the intro, we have to remind you about the drifting tales involving the Superfast. After all, the sideways dance is more popular than ever these days.
And we've already shown you the V12 beast letting the tail in more than one scenario. It all started out with the Fezza drifting in the Italian Alps earlier this year - the snow and ice only helped with the maneuver.
Of course, no drifting adventure is truly serious without dry asphalt and this is precisely what the 812 used when being drifted on a track, with an Instagrammer pushing the machine to the limit.
Now, while you check out the sliding Prancing Horse, keep in mind that the thing comes with Ferrari's second-generation all-wheel steering. The Italian engineers have learned from developing the first-gen hardware installed on the F12 TDF, making the system easier to manage. And this means that the driver can play with the Ferrai until the rear tires decide to quit their job.
