First Modified LaFerrari Has Custom Exhaust and Tune for FXX K Sound

To be more precise, the Ferrari hybrid we have here has been gifted with a custom exhaust and antune.And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can now check out the LaFerrari doing its thing - the clip involves both exterior and interior scenes, so you'll get a full taste of the 963 PS machine's newfound voice. And yes, the thing now sits closer to the soundtrack of an FXX K (this is the racecar incarnation of the LaFerrari, remember?).And while the whole aural experience has become aural, the new setup also brings pops and crackles to the LaF.The Ferrari tuning market has its custom ways - since Maranello is extremely sensitive when it comes to customers modifying its machines, playing with a Prancing Horse means one has to pay attention to two aspects.We'll start with the obvious warranty precautions - give the servicing costs associated with Ferraris, you might want to keep the warranty in place.Then there's the reputation. As many of you know, the Italian automotive producer ranks its customers according to various criteria and you wouldn't want to end up on the blacklist.Sure, you could buy a normal model if you have the right connections, but if you're looking for a special or a halo car and wish to grab this in due time rather than wait before the speculators enter the scene, you'd better watch that rank.Well, the owner of the LaF we have here seems to have found a way around the matters mentioned above. As a result, the man is now enjoying his V12 soundtrack in augmented mode, with the new setup fully allowing the naturally aspirated heart of the hypercar to express its feelings and emotions.