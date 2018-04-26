Crazy Ferrari F40 Driver Stands On His Car to Spot Other Supercars in Monaco

The supercar population in Monaco will make your jaw drop regardless of the time you visit the city-state and yet certain times of the year are more special than others. For instance, this April saw the Top Marques Monaco event taking place, with the velocity gathering delivering plenty of attention-worthy moments.

The tight streets of the city were packed with all sorts of machines, from the Apollo IE to plenty of retro beauties - the latter beasts bring us to the stunt we mentioned in the title.To be more precise, a Monaco-famous Ferrari F40 showed up at a certain point, with this being followed bu a Bugatti EB110 GT, a Lamborghini Countach and a Lamborghini Diablo SV And we're not sure whether the pixel craze that has taken over the Internet these days or the sheer beauty of these senior machines pumped things up, but the atmosphere was uber-special.One thing led to another and the driver of the F40 devided to leave the cabin of his Maranello machine for a moment, only to climb onto the thing. The man pulled out his smartphone to take a photo of the said machines, which were lined up behind his F40. So yes, this is where spotting takes one in 2018.Now, before anybody panics, we need to consider the fact that this Prancing Horse could be gifted with PPF (Paint Protection Film), which would explain why its owner had no issue turning into into a temporary shoe mat.Alas, the 2018 edition of Top Marques Monaco wasn't without its issues. For instance, multiple drivers stepped over the line, pulling burnouts and generating mayhem in the city. The police was forced to step in, which temporarily ruined the fun for everybody and led to multiple machines getting impounded.Then there were certain spotters who stepped into the middle of the road, risking everything, including their lives, for that perfect shot.P.S.: While the whole clip is nothing short of a go-fast delight, those of you who are in a hurry can head over to the 8:49 point of the video for the said F40 moment.