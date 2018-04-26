DS Asymmetrical X E-Tense Concept to Roam the Streets in 2035

Whenever we are presented with a car concept, we usually see the carmaker's possible future models, their plans for the short-term future. We seldom get to see a concept car designed for the streets 15 to 20 years in the future.

11 photos



Designed by a collective of “men and women at DS Automobiles,” the X E-Tense concept is the fruit of several minds working in unison. This group of people was tasked with envisioning how a car for the year 2035 might look like, and this is what they came up with.



The most striking feature of the E-Tense is the fact that the two people in it (a third seat can be fitted, says DS, although we can’t imagine how that would work), on the right and left sides of the vehicle, are offset from one another.



Both people in the car can be considered passengers, as the E-Tense is, obviously, autonomous. Their offset position leads to the car being asymmetrical when looked at from the front, the rear and from above.



DS envisioned the two passenger areas in the car as cocoons, which can be accessed via gullwing doors. Both people inside are enclosed in a capsule, and fixed in massaging seats. The floor of the concept is transparent, for no apparent or practical reason.



The drivetrain technology underpinning the model is, of course, electric and is comprised of two electric motors that develop 540 horsepower for road use or 1,360 horsepower for track purposes.



According to DS, the X E-Tense “is the star of a film that is to be given a première airing on the five continents where DS Automobiles is most active.”



All the flamboyant words used by DS to describe the concept can be found in the press release attached below. The reason behind this is the fact that is very hard to envision how the future of the automobile would look like. Those who try come up with crazy ideas that overall maintain the look and feel of what we are used to calling cars. For DS, a spinoff brand of carmaker Citroen , the future is seen a bit different. Asymmetrical.Designed by a collective of “men and women at DS Automobiles,” the X E-Tense concept is the fruit of several minds working in unison. This group of people was tasked with envisioning how a car for the year 2035 might look like, and this is what they came up with.The most striking feature of the E-Tense is the fact that the two people in it (a third seat can be fitted, says DS, although we can’t imagine how that would work), on the right and left sides of the vehicle, are offset from one another.Both people in the car can be considered passengers, as the E-Tense is, obviously, autonomous. Their offset position leads to the car being asymmetrical when looked at from the front, the rear and from above.DS envisioned the two passenger areas in the car as cocoons, which can be accessed via gullwing doors. Both people inside are enclosed in a capsule, and fixed in massaging seats. The floor of the concept is transparent, for no apparent or practical reason.The drivetrain technology underpinning the model is, of course, electric and is comprised of two electric motors that develop 540 horsepower for road use or 1,360 horsepower for track purposes.According to DS, the X E-Tense “is the star of a film that is to be given a première airing on the five continents where DS Automobiles is most active.”All the flamboyant words used by DS to describe the concept can be found in the press release attached below.