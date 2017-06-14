DS Is Getting Serious About Hybridization And Electrification

autoevolution

Groupe PSA has been flirting with eco-friendly powertrains for quite a while now. More to the point, ever since the Citroen C-Zero and Peugeot iOn went on sale in 2010. The future, however, will see the French company go all in with both hybridization and electrification.
At a recent media event, Groupe PSA highlighted that more than a third of all DS vehicles sold by 2025 will be hybrids or electrics. What’s more, a new DS will be launched every year going forward, including alternative powertrain options. The DS 7 Crossback is a case in point.

“The performance models will be provided by the hybrid versions and the first in the series is DS 7 Crossback E-Tense,” explains Eric Apode, the premium brand’s product and development director.” More to the point, the man refers to a combined output of 300 horsepower, all-wheel-drive thanks to two 80 kW electric motors driving each axle, and a 60-kilometer range on electric power alone. The plug-in hybrid model is scheduled to go on sale in Europe in the spring of 2019, supplemented by a 200-horsepower THP turbo four-cylinder engine.

This technology, as well as the know-how gained from Formula E, will trickle down to the Citroen and Peugeot brands as well. The C5 Aircross is confirmed to get the plug-in hybrid treatment in the near future. Over at Peugeot, the French automaker plans to launch two electric vehicles and three plug-in hybrids by 2021. These are the 208, 2008, 3008, 508, and 5008.

“A competition series involving all-electric race cars obviously makes an ideal testing environment for our forthcoming technologies,” said Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS performance director, about his company’s involvement in Formula E. Competing under the DS Virgin Racing umbrella, the automaker has yet to win a race this season. After eight rounds, DS Automobiles is currently ranked fourth in the teams’ championship, behind Renault, Audi, and Mahindra.

DS 7 Crossback pictured.
