DS Is Getting Serious About Hybridization And Electrification

Groupe PSA has been flirting with eco-friendly powertrains for quite a while now. More to the point, ever since the Citroen C-Zero and Peugeot iOn went on sale in 2010. The future, however, will see the French company go all in with both hybridization and electrification.
At a recent media event, Groupe PSA highlighted that more than a third of all DS vehicles sold by 2025 will be hybrids or electrics. What’s more, a new DS will be launched every year going forward, including alternative powertrain options. The DS 7 Crossback
is a case in point.
“The performance models will be provided by the hybrid versions and the first in the series is DS 7 Crossback E-Tense,”
explains Eric Apode, the premium brand’s product and development director.” More to the point, the man refers to a combined output of 300 horsepower, all-wheel-drive thanks to two 80 kW electric motors driving each axle, and a 60-kilometer range on electric power alone. The plug-in hybrid model is scheduled to go on sale in Europe in the spring of 2019, supplemented by a 200-horsepower THP turbo four-cylinder engine.
This technology, as well as the know-how gained from Formula E, will trickle down to the Citroen and Peugeot brands as well. The C5 Aircross
is confirmed to get the plug-in hybrid treatment in the near future. Over at Peugeot, the French automaker plans to launch two electric vehicles and three plug-in hybrids by 2021. These are the 208, 2008, 3008, 508, and 5008.
“A competition series involving all-electric race cars obviously makes an ideal testing environment for our forthcoming technologies,”
said Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS performance director, about his company’s involvement in Formula E
. Competing under the DS Virgin Racing umbrella, the automaker has yet to win a race this season. After eight rounds, DS Automobiles is currently ranked fourth in the teams’ championship, behind Renault, Audi, and Mahindra.