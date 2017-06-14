autoevolution

Alpinestars Airbag Technology Gains CES Asia Top Innovation Award

 
14 Jun 2017, 13:26 UTC ·
Alpinestars is proud to announce its Tech-Air airbag technology is getting more and more recognized around the world. The latest news come from Asia, where the safety tech has been honored the annual Consumer Electronics Show Asia Innovation Awards in Shanghai, China.
Celebrating outstanding product design and innovative engineering in new consumer technology products, Tech-Air™ took away the top prize in the ‘Wearables’ category. Alpinestars has launched two versions of the system Tech-Air™ Street (2014) and Tech-Air™ Race (2016). The technology is now available from authorized dealers across Europe and markets worldwide.

Alpinestars Tech-Air is the first independent airbag system that provides complete critical upper body protection. It works without the need for external sensors or a motorcycle connection.

The system uses a proprietary detection system backed up by a complex algorithm which has been developed over a decade of research and development. It can detect all types of crashes and assure that the airbag is fully inflated before the rider suffers an impact.

When inflated, the airbag covers the back, kidneys, chest, and shoulders to provide the best protection you can get at the moment. The system is also protected by a durable and water-resistant casing which gets fully weatherproof when worn under a compatible jacket.

The Alpinestars Tech-Air can be effortlessly installed in any compatible jacket, and it requires no tools or complex operations. Even more, the installation can be performed by any rider, as the Tech-Air is more of an add-on garment under the jacket itself.

Several MotoGP riders are already using the airbag system, and the word is that the racing series will make these safety devices mandatory in the near future. BMW Motorrad has also borrowed the technology and is offering it along with its safety gear.

Alpinestars has launched two version of the Tech-Air Street (2014) and Tech-Air Race (2016). They are available for purchase from Alpinestars dealers across Europe and markets worldwide.
