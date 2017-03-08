DS7 Crossback Shines In Geneva, It Can Have Up To 225 HP

DS Automobiles
, the premium division of Groupe PSA, is expanding its lineup, and one of the products that comprise that expansion is called the DS7 Crossback.
It was first unveiled online
ahead of the Geneva Motor Show
, and we had seen it before in spyshots. The SUV
comes with a distinctive styling, and its interior is covered in premium materials. These elements are expected from a brand with premium ambitions, and it was natural for DS Automobiles to focus on these aspects.
The DS7 Crossback
is currently the flagship of the French brand, and it will become available later this year. However, clients can order the DS7 La Premiere ahead of the regular models.
The latter is available online for reservations, and customers have to choose between the most powerful engines in the range, which are an 180-HP
BlueHDi and a 225 HP THP unit, both with Start&Stop technology and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the DS7 Crossback features two 12-inch instrument screens with a new interface. The vehicle features a system that allows semi-autonomous driving, and it also has an array of driver assistance technologies.
At a later date, DS Automobiles will offer a plug-in hybrid version of the DS7 Crossback, which promises to feature 300 HP and all-wheel-drive. The announced figures come from a 225 HP turbocharged gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, and the assistance of two electric motors on the rear axle.
DS Automobiles has not announced when it will launch the plug-in hybrid on the market, but this could be a part of the company’s American offensive. It will be interesting to see if the American plans of DS and Groupe PSA
will still materialize after they go through their deal with General Motors
.
According to reports, the two partners have already discussed a no-compete clause in China, which could be extended to the U.S. if the French are seen as a potential threat to GM on home turf.