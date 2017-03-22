autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

DS 3 Ines de la Fressange Limited Edition Has Bambi Printed On The Key Fob

 
22 Mar 2017, 17:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Before the DS 3, there was the Citroen DS3. It came out in 2009, and to this day, it’s essentially the same car it ever was. Facelifted in 2016, the DS 3 now comes in Ines de la Fressange Limited Edition form, and it’s a very good-looking machine.
Beyond its nice proportions and haute couture persona, this variety of the DS 3 also packs a number of quirks. First and foremost, Bambi the deer. Or the Leon fawn, according to DS Automobiles. You can observe prints of it on the dashboard, very near to one of the air vents, as well as on the key fob, which is weird but cute at the same time.

Then there’s the airmail motif on the rear window pillars, featuring red-white-blue striped borders. The said design is also employed for the floor mats and headrest covers, giving the DS 3 a very French feeling, whatever that is. From an overall point of view, there’s no mistaking the Ines de la Fressange has lots of presence.

"We aim to offer bespoke models and cultivate rarity so that each customer finds in their DS vehicle a touch that resembles them," explains Yves Bonnefont, brand director at DS Automobiles. “Our Limited Edition models enhance our range of exceptional products, so finding two identical models is quite the challenge!"

Available in select European markets, this take on the cutesy DS 3 can be had with the following engine-transmission combinations: PureTech 110 S&S manual, PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto, BlueHDi 100 S&S manual, BlueHDi 120 S&S manual, and THP 165 S&S manual. As for pricing, the Nouvelle DS 3 in this particular attire starts from 24,700 euros in its country of origin, and tops at 27,200 euros. In the UK, that would be £20,310 to £21,830 including VAT.

Regardless of engine and transmission, all Ines de la Fressange models ship with a Voyageur bag designed to match the exclusive Granit Blue interior.
DS 3 Special Edition Citroen DS3 France Citroen DS
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CITROEN Testdrives:

2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
CITROEN C4 Cactus66
CITROEN DS5 66
CITROEN DS3 66
CITROEN C3 54
CITROEN C3 Picasso 59
CITROEN C4 63