DS 3 Ines de la Fressange Limited Edition Has Bambi Printed On The Key Fob

Before the DS 3, there was the Citroen DS3. It came out in 2009, and to this day, it’s essentially the same car it ever was. Facelifted in 2016
, the DS 3 now comes in Ines de la Fressange Limited Edition form, and it’s a very good-looking machine.
Beyond its nice proportions and haute couture persona, this variety of the DS 3 also packs a number of quirks. First and foremost, Bambi the deer. Or the Leon fawn, according to DS Automobiles. You can observe prints of it on the dashboard, very near to one of the air vents, as well as on the key fob, which is weird but cute at the same time.
Then there’s the airmail motif on the rear window pillars, featuring red-white-blue striped borders. The said design is also employed for the floor mats and headrest covers, giving the DS 3 a very French feeling, whatever that is. From an overall point of view, there’s no mistaking the Ines de la Fressange
has lots of presence.
"We aim to offer bespoke models and cultivate rarity so that each customer finds in their DS vehicle a touch that resembles them,"
explains Yves Bonnefont, brand director at DS Automobiles
. “Our Limited Edition models enhance our range of exceptional products, so finding two identical models is quite the challenge!"
Available in select European markets, this take on the cutesy DS 3 can be had with the following engine-transmission combinations: PureTech 110 S&S manual, PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto, BlueHDi 100 S&S manual, BlueHDi 120 S&S manual, and THP 165 S&S manual. As for pricing, the Nouvelle DS 3 in this particular attire starts from 24,700 euros in its country of origin, and tops at 27,200 euros. In the UK, that would be £20,310 to £21,830 including VAT.
Regardless of engine and transmission, all Ines de la Fressange models ship with a Voyageur bag designed to match the exclusive Granit Blue interior.