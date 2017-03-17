autoevolution
DS 4 Crossback Gains Super-Expensive Moondust Limited Edition

 
Previously known as the Citroen DS4, the DS 4 has a brother with a go-anywhere attitude the guise of the Crossback.
But in spite of its design and name, DS offers the 4 Crossback only with front-wheel-drive. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, chiefly because the peeps who are interested in this sort of car don’t go that often for AWD.

A compact-sized crossover is all about the visual aspect in this day and age, and that’s a fact. Look at what Toyota did with the C-HR or Peugeot achieved with the 3008. It’s rather clear, then, that appearance is what the Crossback is all about. And with the introduction of the Moondust, it got prettier still.

Following the Terre Rouge limited-run model presented for what DS calls the 2016 Autumn-Winter collection, the Moondust Limited Edition wears a very special shade of platinum gray, with a matte finish similar to what the automaker used on the DS 3 Performance Black. The 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels go together with the paintwork, as does the Basalt Black leather upholstery. And the list of standard equipment, as expected, is generous.

In its domestic market, the cheapest variant of the lot packs a three-cylinder turbo and it costs €37,800. It’s huge money for a vehicle in this segment, but things get even worse the moment you tick the BlueHDI 180 turbo diesel off the options list. Do that, and the price goes up to a staggering €43,550. To prove my point, I will highlight that the range-topping version of the Renault Kadjar doesn’t go further than €38,000 with a few extras on the sides.

And that’s the thing with the DS brand introduced by Groupe PSA in 2014 as the premium bastion of the company. Prices can easily get out of control if you just look at the options list. And frankly speaking, who would pay 2017 Audi Q5 money for a mere Citroen in disguise? That's pure madness.

And this gets me to an idea briefly mentioned a few paragraphs above. As long as there’s a market for good-looking compact crossovers that can’t back up their prettiness with capability, creations such as this fellow here will continue to exist. Oh, and the DS 4 Crossback has some serious flaws.
