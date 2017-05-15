autoevolution

France’s President Now Rolls In A Custom DS 7 Crossback With A Convertible Top

 
Over the years, the French Republic had countless presidential cars to remember. The quirky Citroen C6, the DS, SM, and the list goes on. With France now having a new president, it comes as no surprise that the presidential car has also been changed.
And yes, ladies and gentlemen, Emmanuel Macron chose the DS 7 Crossback as his means of transportation. And that’s just a little bit odd based on what his precursors used. For starters, the DS 7 is a sport utility vehicle, not a sedan. And secondly, it isn’t just a DS 7, but the first DS 7 on public roads.

First used during the new French president’s inauguration, the presidential version of the DS 7 Crossback predates the series production model by seven months. Even though the veils were taken off in February 2017, deliveries of the real deal will start in its domestic market in the month of January 2018.

Distinguished by the Ink Blue paint finish, 5th republic signature badging, and a flag holder, Macron’s DS also sports something the regular model could only dream of. Specifically, it flaunts a convertible soft top. As far as the interior is concerned, this one-of-a-kind DS 7 Crossback is gifted with black leather upholstery tailored by Atelier Maury, a French decorative gilding specialist.

The list of upgrades continues with 20-inch bi-tone alloy wheels enhanced with gold detailing, DS Active Scan Suspension, and the DS Connected Pilot suite. The Citroen-owned outfit hasn’t released any details on what’s hiding under the hood or if the vehicle is armored, but in any case, it’s safe to assume that Emmanuel Macron rides in a €100k-plus presidential SUV.

In France, the DS 7 Crossback tops at €54,900 for the La Première with the 225-hp engine. That’s a whole lot of money when you think about it, but then again, bear in mind that this is a very special car to begin with.

Emmanuel Macron DS 7 Crossback France DS Citroen Politician SUV
 
