DS 7 Crossback Now Available In La Première Limited Edition Form

Unveiled
in February and shown in all its glory at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the DS 7 Crossback is Groupe PSA's de facto range-topping model. The French automaker’s most lavish offering is now available to order in its domestic market and the United Kingdom, with the cherry on top being the La Première launch edition.
Care to guess how much money DS wants for the 7 Crossback in this attire? If you’re sitting down, then here goes nothing: £42,650 in the United Kingdom for either model, €53,400 for the oil-burning model in France
, and €54,900 for the turbo engine. And yes, I’m just as shocked as you are after hearing these numbers.
Sitting on the mid-size configuration of Peugeot-Citroen’s EMP2 platform
, the truth of the matter is, the DS 7 Crossback actually makes sense from a financial standpoint. The automaker pulled every trick in the book to make the La Première feel very special, and both inside and out, the DS 7 Crossback certainly fits the bill.
The photos in the gallery may be Photoshopped, but they capture the essence of the La Première better than words can. Just about everywhere you look, the DS7 Crossback is unlike anything else we’ve seen from the peeps at PSA
in recent years. The interior, however, is arguably the most stirring part of the La Première.
Despite its focus on luxury and its status in the range, the DS 7 Crossback La Première can be furthered with a small choice of optional extras. These are the DS Night Vision Pack, something called DS Sensorial Drive (available in Cashmere and Titanium), ConnectedCAM
, extended bi-zone automatic air conditioning, an electric opening panoramic sunroof with LED lighting, DS Urban Pack, and a 14-speaker FOCAL Electra HiFi audio system.
Customers have until December 31, 2017, to make a reservation, with the first examples of the La Première BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 expected to be delivered in January 2018. In the case of the gas-drinking THP 225
S&S EAT8 model, deliveries start in March 2018.