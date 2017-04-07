PSA Peugeot Citroen Confirms Its Return To The USA, Will Start With Car Sharing

PSA Group
, the French conglomerate that owns Peugeot
, Citroen
, DS, and the former European branch of General Motors, has announced it will come back to the American market.
Instead of selling new cars in the U.S.
immediately, the conglomerate plans a different strategy, which would not have been feasible until the recent technological advancements in the world, which range from smartphones to LTE internet connections across extended areas.
The program’s first step is introducing car sharing services
in Los Angeles, which will happen through the Free2Move company, a mobility brand owned by the corporation.
The French already own TravelCar, a startup that was founded just five years ago, and that was used to start the new mobility service company in North America.
At first, the car sharing services will be offered to travelers who are using the Los Angeles airport. The service started this week, and will be expanded further into the USA.
Unlike traditional rent-a-car services, Free2Move will be optimized to ensure that the fleet it operates will rarely go unused, and it will run lower prices than competing services from the regular service.
Their clients will get facilities like free or extremely affordable parking, on top of the reduced costs when compared to regular operators.
PSA already has experience in the field of ride sharing, as the group owns TravelCar, which was founded in 2012, and already has a network of 200 agencies in ten European countries. It has signed up 300,000 users in the past five years, which gives them a significant experience in the domain to be ready for more.
The entry in North America
has been laid out in the form of a ten-year project that is part of the “Push to Pass” offensive penned by Carlos Tavares and his team. Larry Dominique, a former employee of GM, Chrysler, and Nissan was named Senior Vice President and Head of the company’s North American entity.
Mr. Dominique’s career involves over three decades of experience in the automotive industry, and his previous job was at TrueCar, where he served as Executive Vice President. He is also the President of Automotive Lease Guide.