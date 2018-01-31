Ferrari 812 Superfast Plays Winter Sports in the Italian Alps, Drifts Aplenty

Fortunately, everybody can now witness the winter behavior of the V12 monster. You see, Instagrammer powerslidelover has once again demonstrated how much he enjoys staying true to his nickname.
As such, the gear head has recently taken an 812 Superfast
for a spin in the Italian Alps and we mean that in the literal sense.
The machine, which mixes 800 horses and a four-wheel steering system, has been put through its paces in the Giau Pass and you can see the thing drifting in multiple scenarios in the two Insta-clips below.
Sure, Ferrari introduced the all-wheel-steer tech on the F12 Tour de France
, but the technology has been refined for the 812 Superfast. As such, the system now allows a finer modulation, which is exactly what you want when sliding the hell out of the car on snow and ice.
And since we're talking about the Prancing Horse's naturally aspirated V12, the aural side of this adventure is just as spicy as the visual one. As such, you should make sure to turn up the volume before hitting those "play" buttons.
Now, those of you who wish to know how the Ferrari 812 Superfast feels to drive past the sliding shenanigans stage can check out the YouTube clip at the bottom of the page.
This comes from vlogger Mr Jww (his actual name is James), who compares the 812 to the F12 Berlinetta
he used to own, delivering a complete take on the super-GT.
The only one that didn’t get stuck! #Superfast . . #Ferrari #812Superfast #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover
A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 27, 2018 at 2:35pm PST
Slidey slidey, torci torci. #Superfast . . #Ferrari #812Superfast #812 #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover
A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:58am PST