Instagrammer Drifts Ferrari 812 Superfast At Night, Leaves No Room For Error

Thanks to @the23collection for planning but not organising this fantastic weekend! @The23collection invited me to powerslide his 812 . What a car! I’m driving mine like a GT, for traveling on highways and the city. I have done 3k km in one month . It’s fantastic because it’s a proper GT, comfortable, friendly, has a great sound but it’s very quiet, it’s perfect. When he asked me to drive his on track I couldn’t understand why, it’s not build for track use. But after a few laps I was so impressed! It’s not made for the track but it has a traction that I couldn’t imagine with 800hp, a front agility that is similar to a car that weights 200kg less, and then so much power. . . #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

