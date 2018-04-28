autoevolution
 

Instagrammer Drifts Ferrari 812 Superfast At Night, Leaves No Room For Error

28 Apr 2018, 14:15 UTC ·
by
 When one buys a Ferrari 812 Superfast, drifting isn't necessarily a priority, as there are more facile ways of achieving slip angles. Nevertheless, with sliding having become so popular nowadays, one can't help but wonder what happens when an 812 gets driver in tail-out mode.
Thankfully, we've come across a piece of footage that provides a respectable answer to the question. This involves the said Fezza being drifted on a track, with the shenanigan taking place at night.

The one manhandling the naturally aspirated V12 wonder is powerslidelover, an aficionado whose adventures we've featured on many occasions.

The man also happens to own such an 800 hp monster and he took the time to share a few thought on the experience on Instagram: "I’m driving mine like a GT, for traveling on highways and the city. I have done 3k km in one month . It’s fantastic because it’s a proper GT, comfortable, friendly, has a great sound but it’s very quiet, it’s perfect,"

In fact, the social media-famous aficionado also dropped a few details regarding the Superfast drifting adventure we have here, which didn't involve his example of the Fezza.

"When he [the owner] asked me to drive his on track I couldn’t understand why, it's not built for track use. But after a few laps I was so impressed! It’s not made for the track but it has the kind of traction that I couldn’t imagine with 800hp, a front [axle] agility that is similar to a car that weighs 200kg less, and then so much power..." we are being told.

Keep in mind that the Ferrari 812 Superfast comes with all-wheel steering, with this being the second-generation system for the Prancing Horse. As such, the steering is much easier to live with than the one on the F12 TDF and we're inviting you to check this out via the steering wheel inputs visible in the video below.

 

Thanks to @the23collection for planning but not organising this fantastic weekend! @The23collection invited me to powerslide his 812 . What a car! I’m driving mine like a GT, for traveling on highways and the city. I have done 3k km in one month . It’s fantastic because it’s a proper GT, comfortable, friendly, has a great sound but it’s very quiet, it’s perfect. When he asked me to drive his on track I couldn’t understand why, it’s not build for track use. But after a few laps I was so impressed! It’s not made for the track but it has a traction that I couldn’t imagine with 800hp, a front agility that is similar to a car that weights 200kg less, and then so much power. . . #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Mar 7, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari drifting extreme V12
