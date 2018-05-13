autoevolution
 

Verde British Racing 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your Average Ferrari

Porsche's Paint to Sample palette offers any kind of shade one could ever dream of and sometimes owners decide to dream outside the Zuffenhausen realm. And the latest example of this involves a trip to Prancing Horse world.
To be more precise, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we have here is dressed in Verde British Racing Green. Now, this isn't the German automotive producer's British Racing Green, which is slightly brighter.

Instead, we're dealing with a color borrowed from Ferrari, but one that seems to suit the Neunelfer rather well - this is the kind of shade that transforms in the sunlight, but at least in the tame lighting conditions we have here, its nature highlights the understated aura that has defined the 911 ever since its inception.

Going past the main hue of the car, we notice the silver wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the yellow brake calipers. The latter signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

The social media-based Porsche registry that brought this GT3 to our attention also offers a reason for the rather shy image we have here: "As per the owner, the car was not yet ready for pickup via Euro delivery, so stay tuned for more photos of the car once it crosses the Atlantic,"

As mighty as the GT3 is, we know that it's hard to get one's attention away from the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 RS these days.

However, we've recently brought you an adventure that allows Porschephiles to focus on both incarnations of the rear-engined machine.

That's because the stunt features a 2019 GT3 RS blitzing the Nurburgring, with the Rennsport mode being filmed from inside a normal GT3, if we might call the latter so. And with the Gen 2 GT3's soundtrack having received a serious decibel boost, the aural part of the experience is just as effervescent as the visual one.


 

Presenting the first known PTS Verde British Racing (non-metallic UNI; 611) 991.2 GT3, recently completed in Zuffenhausen for Rennlist member “RS911”. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Verde British Racing is a Ferrari color and is not to be confused with British Racing Green (21D) which is brighter and closer to Irish Green. I had originally believed this car to be Brewster Green. As per the owner, the car was not yet ready for pickup via Euro delivery, so stay tuned for more photos of the car once it crosses the Atlantic. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of the owner via Rennlist. #PTSRS

