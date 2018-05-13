Verde British Racing 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your Average Ferrari

Instead, we're dealing with a color borrowed from Ferrari, but one that seems to suit the Neunelfer rather well - this is the kind of shade that transforms in the sunlight, but at least in the tame lighting conditions we have here, its nature highlights the understated aura that has defined the 911 ever since its inception.
Going past the main hue of the car, we notice the silver wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the yellow brake calipers. The latter signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
The social media-based Porsche registry that brought this GT3 to our attention also offers a reason for the rather shy image we have here: "As per the owner, the car was not yet ready for pickup via Euro delivery, so stay tuned for more photos of the car once it crosses the Atlantic,"
As mighty as the GT3 is, we know that it's hard to get one's attention away from the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 RS these days.
However, we've recently brought you an adventure that allows Porschephiles to focus on both incarnations of the rear-engined machine.
That's because the stunt features a 2019 GT3 RS blitzing the Nurburgring, with the Rennsport mode being filmed from inside a normal GT3, if we might call the latter so. And with the Gen 2 GT3's soundtrack having received a serious decibel boost, the aural part of the experience is just as effervescent as the visual one.
