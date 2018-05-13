Verde British Racing 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your Average Ferrari

Presenting the first known PTS Verde British Racing (non-metallic UNI; 611) 991.2 GT3, recently completed in Zuffenhausen for Rennlist member “RS911”. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Verde British Racing is a Ferrari color and is not to be confused with British Racing Green (21D) which is brighter and closer to Irish Green. I had originally believed this car to be Brewster Green. As per the owner, the car was not yet ready for pickup via Euro delivery, so stay tuned for more photos of the car once it crosses the Atlantic. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of the owner via Rennlist. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 12, 2018 at 8:47am PDT