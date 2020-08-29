Modernized Ferrari Breadvan Imagined With F12 Underpinnings

Chassis number 2819 GT was joined by two more GT SWBs modified for privateer racers as well as an Iso Rivolta with pretty much the same visual makeover. Even Ferrari took inspiration from the Breadvan for the FF as well as the 456 GT Venice commissioned by Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.
Sebastian Alvarez likes the Kamm tail so much that the Argentinian architect put his skills to good use by creating the “F12 Shooting Brake” design study. As the name implies and as you can tell from the taillights, the rendering is based on the F12berlinetta that was replaced by the 812 Superfast.
Three humongous vents on each side replace the quarter windows of the V12-engined grand tourer, and there’s a bit of aerodynamic trickery going on up front as well, especially on the fenders and hood. The futuristic design of the wheels is more cyberpunk than Bella Italia, but still, the Pirelli P-Zero slicks should do the trick in the twisties and under acceleration on corner exit.
Although the Prancing Horse has no plans of a modernized Breadvan, don’t forget that one-off cars do exist. Word has it that Maranello is currently developing an F40-inspired body for the F8 Tributo with the help of Pininfarina, and the yet-to-be-confirmed model may be called SP42.
On an ending note, Bizzarrini completed the 250 GT SWB Breadvan in 14 days (!!!) for the Scuderia Serenissima privateer team. Coachbuilder Piero Drogo is responsible for the polarizing body, and the V12 was moved further back to improve the handling. Last, but certainly not least, the Breadvan is lighter than the GTO at 935 versus 1,000 kilograms (2,061 and 2,204 pounds).
#cardesign #design #cars #ferrari #tdf #f12 #shootingbrake #cardesigner #carsketch #sketch #transportationdesign #cardesigndaily #industrialdesign #supercar #conceptcar #concept #carsofinstagram #designer #carart #hypercar #procreate #sketchbook #cardesigns #ipad croquis #dibujo #motor #diseño #fadu #uba #diseñoindustrial
