2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Has More Power Than a SF90 Stradale for Half the Cost

Nearly a decade ago, an exotic tuned by Underground Racing would have been regarded as an almost mythical machine. Most of their Ferraris and Lamborghinis churned out over 1,000 horsepower, and few cars in the same price range could ever hope to be as fast. But it seems like they've lost some of that magic over the past few years.
And I've honestly forgotten all about them until I came across this 2009 Ferrari F430, which is offered for sale in Chicago. These days, you can get an F430 for as low as, say, $80,000, but if you want a special one, you mind end up paying more than half a million dollars. That is just about what you'd have to pay for a brand-new Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
But let's look at this Bianco Avus F430, which has barely been driven, as its odometer shows only 3,252 miles (5,233 km). To add to the exclusivity, this is the Scuderia variant, basically the successor of the F360 Challenge Stradale. This version was lighter than the normal model, had more power, and fewer cars were built all in all. But the owner of this exotic could never really settle for slightly over 500 horsepower, so he went over to Underground Racing to ask them to do something about it.
And that's how this now rocks a Stage 3 Twin-Turbo setup, which should push about 900 horsepower to the rear wheels while running on pump gas. And according to the official Underground Racing brochure, if you're going to use race gas in this, you can count on up to 1,150 horsepower, which is more than you'd get in the Ferrari SF90 or even the LaFerrari. On the official UGR website, these kits were rated at $94,000 installed, and a two-year and 24,000-mile warranty was also offered.
drift cars without any problems whatsoever.
And just by looking at the whole list of upgrades, you can understand how UGR was capable of offering such a relatively extended warranty on the build. If you're planning on fiddling with the maps on this car, you'll be working with a MoTeC Engine Management System, which even has "Boost by Gear" included. And to withstand all that power, the car has been equipped with a ceramic clutch, pressure plate, and flywheel.
Those are just the right parts for anyone looking to do solid launches without having to call the Roadside Emergency Service. You could say that this car is a bit of a sleeper on its own, as there aren't any extreme exterior changes to alert unsuspecting challengers when driving down the road or preparing to run the quarter-mile at the strip.
There is a set of pretty decent HRE P45 wheels on it, and we can only imagine how extreme this car would be with a Japanese-built widebody kit on it. Depending on how you look at it, the asking price for this car is quite reasonable, as it sits at $259,800. These days you can probably whip up a similar setup on any other car with the same cash, or perhaps even less, but it's hard to find something as appealing as a soon-to-be classic Ferrari F430 Scuderia.
But let's look at this Bianco Avus F430, which has barely been driven, as its odometer shows only 3,252 miles (5,233 km). To add to the exclusivity, this is the Scuderia variant, basically the successor of the F360 Challenge Stradale. This version was lighter than the normal model, had more power, and fewer cars were built all in all. But the owner of this exotic could never really settle for slightly over 500 horsepower, so he went over to Underground Racing to ask them to do something about it.
And that's how this now rocks a Stage 3 Twin-Turbo setup, which should push about 900 horsepower to the rear wheels while running on pump gas. And according to the official Underground Racing brochure, if you're going to use race gas in this, you can count on up to 1,150 horsepower, which is more than you'd get in the Ferrari SF90 or even the LaFerrari. On the official UGR website, these kits were rated at $94,000 installed, and a two-year and 24,000-mile warranty was also offered.
drift cars without any problems whatsoever.
And just by looking at the whole list of upgrades, you can understand how UGR was capable of offering such a relatively extended warranty on the build. If you're planning on fiddling with the maps on this car, you'll be working with a MoTeC Engine Management System, which even has "Boost by Gear" included. And to withstand all that power, the car has been equipped with a ceramic clutch, pressure plate, and flywheel.
Those are just the right parts for anyone looking to do solid launches without having to call the Roadside Emergency Service. You could say that this car is a bit of a sleeper on its own, as there aren't any extreme exterior changes to alert unsuspecting challengers when driving down the road or preparing to run the quarter-mile at the strip.
There is a set of pretty decent HRE P45 wheels on it, and we can only imagine how extreme this car would be with a Japanese-built widebody kit on it. Depending on how you look at it, the asking price for this car is quite reasonable, as it sits at $259,800. These days you can probably whip up a similar setup on any other car with the same cash, or perhaps even less, but it's hard to find something as appealing as a soon-to-be classic Ferrari F430 Scuderia.