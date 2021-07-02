800+ HP Dodge Demon Loses Drag Race Against Tuned 414-HP Volkswagen Golf R

5 Dodge Demon Drags Trackhawk in Obliteration Run, Gets Vanquished by a Charger

With its huge engine, huge amounts of power, and huge rear tires that can make the most of it, the Dodge Demon is nothing but a factory-built drag racing machine. 12 photos



Let's just look at the horsepower figures. The Demon makes just shy of double what the Golf R's 2.0-liter unit puts out (over 800 hp on regular gas, compared to 414 hp for the German), and that's with a bit of tuning on the German's part. The



But so does the Demon, and this is when we get to the American model's greatest undoing. Since it's a vehicle designed for drag racing, it's meant to reach its maximum potential on a drag strip, prepped surface included. On anything other than that, despite the massive size of the rear tires, their contact patch is still too small for the waves of power coming from the engine, so finding traction becomes an issue.



Since this race takes place in the UK, we should probably be grateful the track surface is dry and roll with it. Still, between the traction issues and the notorious difficulty of launching a Demon properly when you're not experienced with this sort of cars, you should expect the



The power gap, however, should be enough to beat the AWD system and pretty good DSG transmission are going to propel it in front early on. You would certainly hope so, especially considering all the attention-grabbing noise the Demon makes: its supercharger sounds like it has a police car with its siren on chasing it at all times, while a drive-by is reminiscent of a WWII fighter plane.



All this doesn't scare Mat, the Golf driver. He is pretty confident his 414-hp hatchback is up for the task, and he'll be proven right. However, he does get a bit deluded saying you shouldn't race a Golf R at the lights unless you're in a (



His confidence is perfectly understandable, though. After all, he had just beaten an 800-hp car that was built specifically for drag racing. Oh, and a



