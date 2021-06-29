$1.5 Million Ferrari F40 Thinks It’s a Rally Car, Goes Drifting on Dirt Track

3 Ferrari F40 Pool Party Looks Like the Right Kind of Party

The analogue supercar is, sadly, part of a dying breed for many reasons. So, no wonder we get all hyped whenever we spot one doing something out of the ordinary, like this yellow example, whose owner decided that life’s too short to waste it on revving and fast takeoffs, so he set it loose on different surfaces.From asphalt to gravel, and grass, this classic Italian model put on one heck of a show for the audience, who couldn’t get enough of it. And we totally get it, because when was the last time you saw such a vehicle behave like this? Probably not since the ‘TaxTheRich’ days, right?Towards the beginning of the 8-minute long video, we can see the F40 do a smoky powerslide, before moving on to the start line of a UK hill climb. The camera then zooms in on it, as it moves from grass to dirt to show its tail-happy prowess, in a rally stage-like performance, and not long after, it took to the lawn to do a few donuts.Bear with us a little longer, as we’ll move on to the clip in a moment, but first, we have to remind you that the Ferrari F40 was the first production vehicle to break the 200 mph (320 kph) barrier. It can still rocket you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just a little over 4 seconds, and up to 201 mph (323 kph), thanks to the 4712.9-liter, twin-turbo V8.The F40 was the last Prancing Horse approved by Enzo himself, and it came out in time for the Italian company’s 40th anniversary, hence the name.