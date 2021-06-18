Red Bull Driftbrothers and Their Brand New 1,000-HP BMW M4 Drift Monsters

Not long ago, we discussed what seemed to be the most useless feature of the new BMW M3 and M4, the Drift Analyzer. I mentioned that people who are going to buy one of these cars should appreciate the video game-inspired tool because is blasphemous to own an M car and not attempt to slide it around from time to time.
Well, Joe and Eli Hountondji aka the Driftbrothers are two skillful drivers who plan to drift the heck out of the M4 Competition and not just for fun, but for a living. They will compete in this year’s Drift Masters European Championship, which is set to start on May 10th in Greinbach, Austria, and if the infotainment screens weren’t stripped out of the cars, they would probably overwhelm the Drift Analyzer’s algorithm.
Apart from being backed by Redbull, the two Germans have also signed a partnership with BMW M recently, as part of the manufacturer’s bid to expand into this increasingly popular form of motorsport. As a result, the brothers have been given two brand-new cars in stock form earlier this year and, along with a lot of help from the German manufacturer, they comprehensively modified them into lethal drift weapons.
he already powerful S58 straight-six to a massive 1,040 hp and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque.
BMW has boasted about the racing potential of this engine on every occasion and with the recent unveiling of the M4 GT3, they reminded us once again that at the heart of the race car lies a slightly upgraded version of this powerplant, but the Driftbrothers team took its racing potential to another dimension.
To achieve these mind-blowing figures, bigger turbos were installed, along with a modified cylinder head and injection system. Furthermore, the cooling circuit was modified to cope with the sustained high rpm rigors of drifting, and it now features an additional cooler mounted at the rear. The team also removed the rear window to make room for the craziest of all upgrades, a new fire-spitting quad-pipe exhaust.
Apart from the engines, each car’s bodywork was extensively modified to lower weight and improve aerodynamics. This is where BMW design experts stepped in and lent their expertise. Virtually all newly designed components were manufactured using techniques and materials usually employed in the development of BMW Motorsport race cars.
Carbon fiber was used to produce the majority of these components, including winglets, which optimize airflow at the front splitter and behind the front wheels as well as in front of the rear wheels. These were complemented by side coverings for the rear diffuser and attachments for the side sills from the M Performance parts portfolio.
After the season-opener in Austria, the Driftbrothers will be competing in a further three rounds of the Drift Masters European Championship, a series that has become one of the most prestigious in the world.
Every year, 45 of the best drivers from Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East compete in this invitation-only series with Joe and Eli returning for the fourth straight season. If you can’t wait another three weeks to see them and their amazing cars at work, we recommend you watch the video below.
Well, Joe and Eli Hountondji aka the Driftbrothers are two skillful drivers who plan to drift the heck out of the M4 Competition and not just for fun, but for a living. They will compete in this year’s Drift Masters European Championship, which is set to start on May 10th in Greinbach, Austria, and if the infotainment screens weren’t stripped out of the cars, they would probably overwhelm the Drift Analyzer’s algorithm.
Apart from being backed by Redbull, the two Germans have also signed a partnership with BMW M recently, as part of the manufacturer’s bid to expand into this increasingly popular form of motorsport. As a result, the brothers have been given two brand-new cars in stock form earlier this year and, along with a lot of help from the German manufacturer, they comprehensively modified them into lethal drift weapons.
he already powerful S58 straight-six to a massive 1,040 hp and 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque.
BMW has boasted about the racing potential of this engine on every occasion and with the recent unveiling of the M4 GT3, they reminded us once again that at the heart of the race car lies a slightly upgraded version of this powerplant, but the Driftbrothers team took its racing potential to another dimension.
To achieve these mind-blowing figures, bigger turbos were installed, along with a modified cylinder head and injection system. Furthermore, the cooling circuit was modified to cope with the sustained high rpm rigors of drifting, and it now features an additional cooler mounted at the rear. The team also removed the rear window to make room for the craziest of all upgrades, a new fire-spitting quad-pipe exhaust.
Apart from the engines, each car’s bodywork was extensively modified to lower weight and improve aerodynamics. This is where BMW design experts stepped in and lent their expertise. Virtually all newly designed components were manufactured using techniques and materials usually employed in the development of BMW Motorsport race cars.
Carbon fiber was used to produce the majority of these components, including winglets, which optimize airflow at the front splitter and behind the front wheels as well as in front of the rear wheels. These were complemented by side coverings for the rear diffuser and attachments for the side sills from the M Performance parts portfolio.
After the season-opener in Austria, the Driftbrothers will be competing in a further three rounds of the Drift Masters European Championship, a series that has become one of the most prestigious in the world.
Every year, 45 of the best drivers from Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East compete in this invitation-only series with Joe and Eli returning for the fourth straight season. If you can’t wait another three weeks to see them and their amazing cars at work, we recommend you watch the video below.