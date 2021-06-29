5 Where Carpentry Meets Art: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Wooden Replica Goes for $1,000

More on this:

Spot-on, Limited, Scale Models Are Amazing, Now Available For Ferrari Owners

Amalgam Collection is widely known for its masterpieces in car modeling, covering the world’s most iconic and luxurious cars at scale. Now the British company launches a new program that allows Ferrari customers to also order a replica of their car at the dealership. 6 photos



The partnership between



All six limited-edition models aforementioned are priced at $3,215. Each of them comes in 199 pieces only and can be built to the owner’s specifications. The bespoke models are all hand-built and assembled by the craftsmen at



The models took more than 2,000 hours to be developed and over 200 hours to be put together. Ferrari provided the Amalgam team with precise material specifications, CAD designs, and paint codes.



Of the six limited-edition bespoke models, two are available to pre-order: the 812 Superfast and the 812 GTS. The other four are in development, so you have to “register your interest” in them on the Amalgam Collection website.

As for the two available models, as soon as they are completed, they’ll be shipped within 2 or 3 days from receiving the payment.



And because the



The Amalgam Collection program offers bespoke Amalgam models at a scale of 1:8 or 1:12. The new limited-edition models available with the program are Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari 812 GTS, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Roma, Ferrari SF90 Spider, and Ferrari Portofino M.The partnership between Ferrari and Amalgam Collection allows the company to perfectly mimic the design and specifications of the cars. The cooperation between the two has begun in 1998 and Amalgam ensures its customers that it will continue to expand the range of its models as Ferrari launches new cars. The bespoke models at 1:12 scale are exclusively available from Ferrari Dealerships.All six limited-edition models aforementioned are priced at $3,215. Each of them comes in 199 pieces only and can be built to the owner’s specifications. The bespoke models are all hand-built and assembled by the craftsmen at Amalgam and are made using the finest quality materials, as stated on the Amalgam Collection website.The models took more than 2,000 hours to be developed and over 200 hours to be put together. Ferrari provided the Amalgam team with precise material specifications, CAD designs, and paint codes.Of the six limited-edition bespoke models, two are available to pre-order: the 812 Superfast and the 812 GTS. The other four are in development, so you have to “register your interest” in them on the Amalgam Collection website.As for the two available models, as soon as they are completed, they’ll be shipped within 2 or 3 days from receiving the payment.And because the Amalgam models are not your cheap, ordinary toy cars, the company also offers the possibility to pay for the small Ferraris in four installments of $803.75 each.