One-Owner 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO Looks Ready to Demolish Its Original MSRP

Roughly a full decade ago, the Ferrari 599 GTO stood as one of the world’s premier gran tourers, if not the very best money could buy. Short of Gran Turismo Omologato, the limited production GTO could be had as the road-legal version of the 599XX, featuring a more powerful version of the 599’s naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine.
Thanks in part to its 661 hp (670 PS) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque, the 599 GTO allegedly lapped the Fiorano test track in just 1 minute and 24 seconds—one second quicker than the Ferrari Enzo. Compared to the regular 599, the GTO was also lighter by almost 220 lbs (100 kg) and had the same gearbox setup and exhaust system as the 599XX.
Only 125 units were designated for the U.S. market, and this, ladies and gentlemen, is one of them. Up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, this 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO with just 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the clock is said to have been sold new to a customer in California, with whom it remains up to this day.
As you can probably deduce for yourselves, this car has an awesome spec. The exterior is finished in white, to go with a blue stripe, carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon fiber front spoiler, and rear diffuser. You also get to enjoy the 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, plus blue calipers with carbon-ceramic rotors.
Inside, the Italian supercar offers carbon fiber-backed seats covered in black leather and Alcantara, matching door panels, plus several other carbon fiber accents (steering wheel, center console, dashboard). You also have convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, factory CD player, factory-optioned telemetry kit, and more.
When it was new, it cost a staggering $462,049, options included. Today, it will cost you way more than that if you want to see this 599 GTO parked neatly in your garage.
