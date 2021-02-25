Aston Martin Valhalla Might Get an AMG Four-Cylinder Plug-in Hybrid

1 Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Is a 3.0-Liter V6, Hear It Whine for the First Time

Speaking at an event where investors were informed of the company’s financial results in 2022, former AMG man and new Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers told



"We will have the Valhalla with us in the second half of 2023, and it's going to be an amazing car with breathtaking technology. With the transformational technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz, there are other chances for us regarding combustion engines, but we still have an electrified drivetrain," said Moers.



While Aston’s CEO declined to offer any specific details, we know that Mercedes-AMG is currently working on two hybridized powertrains that use F1-derived technology and are expected to go official in the following year.



The first one to arrive is the most powerful powertrain in AMG history, a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with an electric motor that has a combined output of over 800 horsepower and will be featured on AMG models featuring the ‘73’ moniker.



Believe it or not, a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid that is set to power the



Based on the M139 four-pot that currently powers Mercedes-AMG ‘45’ models, the mill is said to deliver 469 horsepower on its own but will reach over 500 horsepower in the C 63 thanks to some technological wizardry that includes a separate electric motor.



