Aston Martin Valhalla to Be Daniel Craig’s Next Bond Car

19 Jun 2019, 13:39 UTC
Just one day after Aston Martin revealed the name of its latest hypercar project, news of the machine getting a chance at stardom right from the start began gaining traction thanks to several British media outlets.
According to This Is Money, the Aston Martin Valhalla will be replacing the DB10, a car that has been specifically created to serve as the car of choice for Britain most famous secret agent, in the next James Bond movie. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, the source claims Aston will confirm the news by the end of the week.

Accompanying the Valhalla in the upcoming bond flick is an Aston Martin DB5, as a return of the car that made history serving Sean Connery back in the day when he was playing 007.

The new Bond movie, the 25th in a very long-lived franchise, will launch next April. It still doesn’t have a name, but it will supposedly portray a Jams Bond that has retired from active service, only to be recalled, this time by the CIA, to pursue a “mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

As for the car he will use in his pursuit, the Valhalla was until recently known as AM-RB 003. It is a descendant of the Valkyrie and uses a powertrain supposed to have a total output of around 1,000 horsepower.

Enough, Aston hinted, for the car to reach the coveted 62 mph speed in just 2.5 seconds.

The production run for the Valhalla is very limited, with only 500 units scheduled to be made. No official release date for the car was announced, but we expect to see it in the flesh – not in the Bond movie – over the course of next year.

We’ll update this story when and if Aston Martin confirms Valhalla as the next James Bond car.
