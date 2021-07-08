Ford and M-Sport Electrify Goodwood FoS With Hybrid Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

After skipping a year because of you know who, both the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the automotive world seem intent not missing a single beat in 2021. As such, this edition (July 8-11) will deliver a huge dose of wheeled adrenaline... from just about everywhere.
And it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about regular “folk” such as the Land Rover Defender V8 or limited special editions that signal the end of a naturally aspirated v12 era. Just about everyone wants to be there and have their chance to hoon around in bespoke exotics. So, are we surprised that even motorsport prototypes are making an appearance?
Not really, considering that racing is an integral part of the event’s heritage. So, it’s only logical that Ford and M-Sport have decided to shine the spotlight on the public reveal of their newly minted Puma Rally1 prototype. It’s been diligently prepared to deliver an electrifying performance at the FoS in advance of the upcoming participation in the FIA World Rally Championship from 2022.
It should electrify the audience quite literally since the Craiova, Romania-built crossover has been turned into a hybrid rally monster by the British motorsport experts over at M-Sport. Even more so, this plug-in hybrid model is getting fed with 100% sustainable fossil-free fuel during next year’s competition stages. But, before that, it will probably get appropriately hooned at Goodwood (by the way, check out the event’s live feed at the bottom of the page).
The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team (WRT) was responsible for the Puma Rally1 prototype. The electrified crossover is powered by a PHEV setup consisting of a turbocharged 1.6-litre EcoBoost gasoline engine and a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor. That one gets its energy from a rather small 3.9 kWh battery pack, but a recharge at the WRC service points will only take around 25 minutes. Plus, the 95-kg (209 lbs.) hybrid assembly is both liquid and air-cooled.
Additionally, it’s protected inside a ballistic-strength casing to resist the impact of debris and g-forces in the event of an accident. As far as the ICE part of the equation is concerned, from 2022 all FIA WRC Rally1 competitors will only have access to a blend of synthetic and bio-degradable elements that were designed to create a sustainable, fossil-free fuel.
