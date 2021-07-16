1-of-125 Koenigsegg Jesko Is the Pre-Series Production Car, Also an Orange Beast

Summer is upon us, but it doesn’t mean that everyone is road tripping or enjoying a relaxing vacation somewhere sunny. At least certain supercar producers are eagerly spending their hot days working out the final irks and quirks of their hero vehicles. Let’s take Koenigsegg for example, who probably sought to get the automotive spotlight away from Aston Martin’s Valhalla.
As such, they pushed forward the latest update on their mightier targa-top Jesko flagship hypercar, which has been dressed up in an ecstatic “look-at-me” Tang Orange Pearl paintjob (complete with silver and carbon-fiber details) to signal the arrival of the Jesko pre-series production car. It’s the first of just 125 examples that will get born in Skåne County, as evidenced by the orange-accented plaque next to the transmission lever.
Basically, by unveiling the pre-series production example of the Jesko, Koenigsegg is bringing the hypercar on step closer to the moment everyone has waited for: seeing the mind-boggling specifications the affluent customers have ordered for their hypercar collectibles. The unit presented here as “a manifestation of ultimate performance” is not only looking to stand out in a crowd but it’s also envisioned as a visual tribute to the original Koenigsegg CCR color palette.
The pre-series Jesko, which comes with the racing-inspired SmartCluster instrument cluster or the upgraded SmartCenter infotainment touch screen system (with IFOTA updates, see video below) also marks the start of production of the Jesko and Jesko Absolut. And the customer cars are now being built at the company’s extended 10,000 sq. meters (107,639 sq ft.) facility.
More so, the Swedes didn’t miss the opportunity for a little teasing of possible great things to come, speaking of numerous “shakedowns and test runs” that occurred during the prototype phase of development. For now, there are no exact numbers attached to the “ultimate responsiveness and driving sensation.”
Only a few highlights that got a standing ovation, such as the active triplex damper front suspension system, active aerodynamics, or the patented, in-house developed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST). But, of course, we’re patiently waiting for them as the first customer deliveries – slated for spring next year – are fast approaching.
