5 C8 Corvette Z06 HTC Masterfully Rendered, Coupe Will Premiere Later This Month

4 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Be Shown on October 26

1 Chevy Will Present the New 2023 Corvette Z06 Today, Watch the Live Unveiling Here

More on this:

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Flaunts 670 HP, Hits 8,600 RPM

Conceived by the legendary Zora Arkus-Duntov, the Z06 launched in 1962 for the 1963 model year in the guise of a go-faster package with the L84 engine and Rochester fuel injection. Chevrolet rated the pushrod motor at 360 ponies, a far cry from the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the 2023 model. 21 photos



The flat-plane crankshaft provides low rotational inertia. Lightweight forged titanium connecting rods and low-profile forged pistons allow fast RPM changes and high engine speeds. Titanium intake valves with dual valve springs, CNC-machined ports and combustion chambers, dual throttle bodies, and triple tuning valves make the 5.5-liter motor that more special.



When fitted with the Z07 Performance Package, the Corvette Z06 can reach 1.22 Gs on a 300-foot skidpad. Accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes only 2.6 seconds, three tenths quicker than the Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package. Oh, and by the way, can you believe the all-new Z06 is quicker than a Ferrari F8 Tributo?



Based on the LT5.5 engine of the C8.R endurance racing car, the LT6 delivers 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque at 6,300 revolutions per minute. That’s not as impressive as the LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the previous generation, but nevertheless, the newcomer is a very different animal in every respect. Take, for instance, the 345/25 by 21-inch rear tires. Opting for the Z07 Performance Package gets you Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, which are certainly the best rubber boots for a track-focused thriller.



The wide-bodied Z06 features a shorter 5.56 final drive, which enhances acceleration capability. Aerodynamics are another highlight, as in 734 pounds (333 kilograms) of downforce at 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour). When equipped with carbon-fiber wheels and the Z07 Performance Package, the Z06 weighs 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms; dry weight).



Offered in 12 exterior colors in coupe and convertible formats, the jaw-dropping C8 Corvette Z06 will enter production in Bowling Green, Kentucky next summer for the 2023 model year in left- and right-hand drive.



As the headline implies, the LT6 engine tops 8,600 revolutions per minute and 670 horsepower. It’s the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 ever fitted to a production vehicle, and Ford is probably biting its nails right now for the 526-horsepower and 8,250-rpm Voodoo mill in the Mustang Shelby GT350.The flat-plane crankshaft provides low rotational inertia. Lightweight forged titanium connecting rods and low-profile forged pistons allow fast RPM changes and high engine speeds. Titanium intake valves with dual valve springs, CNC-machined ports and combustion chambers, dual throttle bodies, and triple tuning valves make the 5.5-liter motor that more special.When fitted with the Z07 Performance Package, the Corvette Z06 can reach 1.22 Gs on a 300-foot skidpad. Accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes only 2.6 seconds, three tenths quicker than the Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package. Oh, and by the way, can you believe the all-new Z06 is quicker than a Ferrari F8 Tributo?Based on the LT5.5 engine of the C8.R endurance racing car, the LT6 delivers 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque at 6,300 revolutions per minute. That’s not as impressive as the LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the previous generation, but nevertheless, the newcomer is a very different animal in every respect. Take, for instance, the 345/25 by 21-inch rear tires. Opting for the Z07 Performance Package gets you Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, which are certainly the best rubber boots for a track-focused thriller.The wide-bodied Z06 features a shorter 5.56 final drive, which enhances acceleration capability. Aerodynamics are another highlight, as in 734 pounds (333 kilograms) of downforce at 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour). When equipped with carbon-fiber wheels and the Z07 Performance Package, the Z06 weighs 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms; dry weight).Offered in 12 exterior colors in coupe and convertible formats, the jaw-dropping C8 Corvette Z06 will enter production in Bowling Green, Kentucky next summer for the 2023 model year in left- and right-hand drive.

load press release