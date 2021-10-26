Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Wagon Hiding in the Mist Should Be a High-Performance Dream

Here's something that looks exactly like the perfect Italian-style “weapon” against the upcoming BMW M3 Touring. And it’s one we'll never get. After all, it's a 2022 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio station wagon, and that body style probably isn't on Stellantis' future agenda.
Alfa Romeo’s Giulia for the modern times is just the spiritual successor to Giulias of the 1960s and 1970s. As such, it’s the direct follow-up to the astonishingly beautiful yet equally unreliable 159 and today is only available as a sedan.
This is too bad since the old Giulias could be had as sedans, estates, coupes, convertibles, and whatnot. Even the 159 and 156 predecessors were available with two body styles. Not the latest Giulia (Type 952), though. This one will probably live and die as a four-door saloon.
Sure, station wagons are constantly falling out of favor with many customers who are mesmerized by all things crossover, SUV, and truck-based currently ruling the automotive world. But some people still love the practical quirkiness of a well-made estate... and can do something about it.
For example, Sugar Chow, the virtual automotive artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media has been “Touring the world!” for some time already, and we have to say it’s been one incredible CGI journey so far. One taken from the comfort of our homes or offices, as the pixel master is referencing his love for transforming cool models into stunningly life-like estates.
His latest project looks darn right mysterious, and it’s no wonder he selected the misty/cloudy scene to portray his reimagined 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. Italian automobiles always had an aura of their own, even as their beautiful styling failed to materialize into huge sales or even some relative technical dependability...
By the way, if ever real, this Giulia QV estate would soon have the perfect rival – BMW's M3 Touring. And, given the exquisite Ferrari-derived 505-horsepower twin-turbo V6, many enthusiasts might have been persuaded to choose the (much) better Italian interpretation of the vertical grille theme...
