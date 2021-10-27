2021 Ford Mustang F-150 Raptor Mashup Probably Leaves Something to Be Desired

Although for many traditional Mustang fans it still feels outrageous, Ford did the unthinkable and morphed the legendary pony car into a family-sized, four-door AWD crossover SUV. So, why do people still want to imagine the regular one as an off-road king?
As far as Ford is concerned, they took care of the impending electric revolution with the Mustang Mach-E. Some say that one swallow doesn’t make a summer, though, so it remains to be seen how they continue the zero-emissions trend once the S650 Mustang comes out to play.
Before that happens, people have other ways to put the current Mustang into an adventurous perspective. Including virtual solutions, as exemplified by Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media. He opted out of the Mustang Mach-E polemics, though. And instead went on to stir the controversy pot in a slightly more off-road-like direction.
As such, his latest entry for the virtual plains and muddy hills of the automotive world’s imagination land is a cross between the 2021 ‘Stang and the mighty third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor. Because it’s just a quick edit, the CGI expert opted against extensive modifications and instead just grafted a few major F-150 Raptor styling cues onto the Mustang coupe’s body.
Those include the big-letter grille, the beefy front underside protection, as well as the hulking off-road wheels, as far as we can tell. As such, one could easily say that it still leaves something to be desired. If you ask his fans, it would be a set of fender vents, among others.
If you ask us, it would be an external trunk luggage rack, a set of aftermarket off-road LED lights, as well as a winch for when the overlanding tough gets going! Oh, and let’s not forget about the minor matter of what powers this thing – is a Mach 1 kind of V8 engine inside, or did it get swapped to Raptor’s twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as well?!
