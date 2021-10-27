2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Gets Unofficial Vintage Liveries to Celebrate FPC Record

Flat-Plane Crankshaft: What Makes the New Corvette Z06 So Amazing?

Just a few hours ago, the entire automotive world probably stood still for a moment. Enough to marvel at the sights and sound of the flat-plane crankshaft equipped C8 Corvette Z06 . Then, just a few people dared to move in virtual approval. 6 photos



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) So, “America’s sports car” fans have another C8 version to bow to. And start imagining all sorts of wonderous adventures . Some at the dragstrip, while others out canyon-carving, when revving to the 8,600 rpm redline on the track, or before dipping into the aftermarket goodies. Among many others.But for now, the 670-horsepower 5.5-liter V8-equipped Corvette Z06 is but a distant naturally aspirated record dream. Deliveries are still far and away, and we should all remember the trials and tribulations of Stingray production, as well as the current woes of the automotive industry. So, better start your patience exercises early on.Anyway, there’s a remedy for the entire commotion. Albeit it’s a digital one. The automotive world’s virtual artists have already taken notice of this stunning new mid-engine sports car introduction. Some even gave us their own two cents about what’s wrong with it . Others probably think it’s already perfect. But they still imagined a way to enhance it!Case in point, Abimelec Arellano – the pixel master behind the abimelecdesign account on social media – is among the first CGI experts to be rightfully impressed by the styling and the technical capabilities of the new Z06 version. And he also felt like celebrating how “the new aero elements tie together the C8 design beautifully,” so just went out on a limb and envisioned not one, not two, but five homage paints and liveries.There’s no need to test anyone’s Corvette history skills, though. After all, the automotive content creator also gave us the models that inspired him. In order of their appearance in the post embedded below, these are the C4 ZR1 and Grand Sport, the C3 IMSA GT “Spirit of LeMans,” the C6 ZR1, as well as the second-generation Grand Sport. So, which one is your favorite?