Acura Integra Type R Coupes Show Funny CGI Takes of “Bland” 4-Door Prototype

Let’s face it. Acura’s fifth-generation Integra return was a potentially legendary revelation. But it seems that most of the fan base quickly agreed to disagree with the Japanese company’s four-door liftback Prototype interpretation.
Even some of our colleagues think we should not feel so thrilled about the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra production specification arrival during the first half of next year. After all, based on the Prototype – which serves as an appetizer and “is a strong indication of the exterior design” of the all-new Integra – we might be merely looking at a premium take on the Civic Si.
Anyway, as is customary with hot introductions – whether for the right or wrong motives – the Acura Integra Prototype has quickly become a darling of the automotive virtual world. Pixel masters rushed to the chance of delivering their own two cents, with some of them initially focusing on what might come next from the aftermarket scene.
Others, such as Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20) and Nicolas Basilio (aka nab.visualdesign on social media) had the same virtual dream. And when they woke up, both cooked up a major redesign. One that rhymes with Acura Integra Type R... and with a Coupe body style. Which, considering the fan love for this sporty derivation, was only logical.
Of course, the four-door coupe-like 2023 Acura Integra is going to be a far cry from that. No technical details – or a look at the interior – have been given just yet. But the “first factory-turbocharged” Integra is basing its entire fortunes on the parent company’s high-output 1.5-liter with VTEC (and a stick shift). And that’s hardly worthy of the Type R.
Anyway, that did not stop the CGI experts from delivering a humorous play upon the modern redesign. With social media inspiration, of course. Because beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, we are going to let you be the judge of the gentleman/lady takes on the Integra Coupe Type R transformations tucked in the gallery above/embedded below.
