Acura Integra Jumps Back in Time, Inhabits Digital Soul of Non-Spyder-Eyes Coupe

Before the mid-life-cycle upgrade, the third generation Acura/Honda Integra was incredibly easy to spot thanks to a design quirk. It was the “spider eye” headlight design that proved to be either controversial or a cool signature trait. Depending on who you asked, of course.
Now, as we settle into the Prototype-to-production period of the reinvented fifth-generation 2023 Acura Integra four-door liftback, it’s easy to imagine the official OEM opinion about that iconic iteration. After all, they went for the “Integra” left front headlight lettering idea instead.
And that was a feature that first appeared alongside the flatter headlight design introduced with the mid-life-cycle facelift of the third generation Integra. Anyway, we really aren’t sure a double-bubble LED lighting setup would have a place on the modern iteration, as obviously exemplified by the creation of the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media.
Although we embedded that one below as well, it was just for laughs. The serious retro-modern transformation – one among many recent CGI takes – belongs to Siim Parn. A pixel master that is better known as spdesignsest by his social media followers, he is renowned (or should be) for the propensity to go down the exact opposite route of a restomod.
As such, his usual take on hot, modern cars is to make them entirely timeless with a little help from their glorious, past iterations. On this occasion, for the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra he chose the updated 1997 model year of the third generation. And although it may look the part, this isn’t the high-performance Type R, it’s just a sporty Coupe interpretation.
One that is going to fuel the current controversy behind the fan backlash regarding the OEM’s decision to deliver a rather bland take on the iconic series. Sure, the head honchos signaled the Coupe body style was doomed ever since the demise of the Civic Coupe. But we can still dream, right? Especially if fantasies look like this!
