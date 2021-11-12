Acura Integra Prototype Gets Slightly Aggressive Makeovers in Virtually No Time

Now that Acura's 2023 Integra revival has been officially heralded by the introduction of the namesake Prototype, it's time to sit back and enjoy the attack of the virtual artist world.
For now, here's a couple of very subtle – yet decidedly quickly – aftermarket-like takes. They stem from the JDM-loving imagination of Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork) and the fellow behind the namsayin account on social media. And the gist of it seems simple: they have mixed feelings about the Prototype but seem to think the tuning world might have something to work with.
So, following the surprise return announcement of the Integra during the Acura NSX Type S reveal, the Japanese automaker went down the traditional Civic road. So, we’ve already had a few short hours to ogle at the official design of the Acura Integra Prototype. Given this “is a strong indication of the exterior design of the all-new 2023 Acura Integra,” opinions are already getting founded on its styling.
Based on the initial reactions (both from the experts and their followers), we sense there’s a controversy in the making. Sure, it was to be imagined, given Acura’s decision to make the reinvented fifth generation a five-door liftback instead of the fan-beloved three-door liftback Coupe. But the direction is already set in stone, and now everyone is trying to imagine if they can make do with the upcoming Integra.
Given that mere hours have passed since the official Prototype reveal, it’s not astonishing to see the Acura Integra sport a roster of ultra-mild modifications. In the case of namsayin, we are dealing with a side view of the car taken directly from the reveal event. It gets yellow Brembo brake caliper deletes, new doorsteps along with front and rear spoiler enhancements, JDM-appropriate bronze wheels, as well as a beefy wing.
Meanwhile, Musa – the Head Designer at West Coast Customs when on duty – gives us a slightly more aggressive front fascia “with more character” and a signature lip. Along with an even better-looking set of aftermarket wheels, of course. And, hopefully, if the comments are any indication, he is also preparing a two-door conversion next.
