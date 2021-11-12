Degraded, Carbon-Clad Digital Ford Fairlane Is an Obnoxiously Cool Extreme Restomod

Sometimes, we’re glad that digital automotive content creators backtrack on their decision to focus more on the real world than their imagination land. That way, we can be enamored and enraged at the same time.
Less than a couple of weeks ago, Dom Host, the pixel master behind the altered_intent account on social media pledged to his followers that he would be taking a break from CGI interpretations. Back then, he wanted to focus more on his real-world builds and even get back into YouTube after the 2021 SEMA Show was over.
That decision was announced alongside a motorsport-infused digital interpretation of the legendary 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that was “track restomodded” with sense and sensibility. Sure, we’re kidding, especially since in the meantime he also found time to (re)produce it as a General Lee tribute of sorts, logically dubbed “001/General Destruction.”
Yes, the hearts and souls of virtual artists usually work in mysterious ways. That’s because the only trace of actually taking a break from his imagination land has to do with the announcement and (embedded below) YT video about his desire to Toyota 2JZ-swap his beloved classic Ford Edsel station wagon!
Purists might further shed additional tears of rage at the sight of his apparent inability to stay away from the virtual world. Hence, here’s his “VIP3R” Ford Fairlane restomod makeover ready to rock your mind like a super typhoon. Actually, no tropical cyclone might be able to harm this interpretation.
And not just because it’s just wishful thinking, but also since even 150 mph (241+ kph) sustained winds might not be able to crawl under the slammed body. Otherwise, it’s one of those usually degraded, carbon-clad widebody restomods that we have grown accustomed to from this CGI expert. Still, thanks to flawless details, they also never grow old (pun intended).
If our own two cents may be allowed, what sets this Fairlane/Galaxie 500 (as per the artist’s own writing next to the dual side exhausts!) apart in the crowd is lighting. Not the studio environment, but the fifth-generation-inspired (1966-1967) interpretation of the vertically stacked dual headlights. And the rear ones are interesting too.
