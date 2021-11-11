2022 Opel Omega Reinvention Dreams a German Flagship Sibling for France's DS 9

During most of its history, Omega has been the 24th and final letter of the Greek alphabet. It’s also a popular culture legend for denoting the ultimate limit of anything. So, automakers also took notice.
Thus, between 1986 and 2003, German carmaker Opel decided it can also serve as a fitting moniker for its executive car flagship – a successor to models such as the Kapitan, final Rekord, Commodore, and partially the Senator. Because symbolism is always important, it was followed by the company’s quirky Signum five-door hatchback.
Anyway, back to the Omega, the large model was available in three different iterations and always enticing customers with both traditional sedan and family hauler station wagon body style options. Sure, not everyone around the world knew this design as an Opel, as rebadged versions were also sold via the Cadillac (Catera, North America), Vauxhall (UK), or Chevrolet (South America, Middle East) brands.
Now, it’s been quite a lot of time since Omega’s retirement, but there’s at least one virtual artist that hasn’t forgotten it. Kleber Silva, the Brazilian pixel master behind the kdesignag account on social media, continues his recent European periplus with a visit through the vaults of Stellantis’ high-born assets.
After previously turning the 2023 Nissan Z into a highly-unlikely Peugeot 308 Coupe, now it’s time to avoid possible copyright infringement controversies. As such, the CGI expert took the all-new DS Automobiles DS 9 large sedan and redressed its premium styling to better fit the current Opel design language when virtually reviving the Omega nameplate.
Sure, it might be anyone’s guess if the company’s head honchos will ever approve another sedan above the current Insignia. But if they do, reinventing the Omega wouldn’t be too hard. After all, both the DS 9 and its Peugeot 508 architecture sibling make use of the same EMP2 platform. Then, the powertrains would also be shared across brands quite easily, as always.
