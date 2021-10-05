Unbridled Chevy Chevelle Showcases Digitally Tubed Rear and Pair of Wing Turbos

5 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Street Fighter Ready for a Brawl, Probably Won't Get Into One

Once labeled as “America's most popular mid-size car,” Chevrolet’s Chevelle series perfectly fits the bill of gone but not forgotten gems. And it’s a very nimble classic, going from traditional restorations to virtually outrageous monsters. 7 photos



But don’t try and dare any of the restomod gurus out there because they might feel obliged to show it could be done. After all, we have already seen a tubed, LS-swapped off-road Lamborghini Huracan



The virtual creation from Dom Host, the pixel master behind the altered_intent account on social media chose another direction, but it’s certainly just as wild. So, instead of going for jumping credentials, this one got slammed. And it sits close enough to the ground it might cut off the antennae of any unlucky cockroach meddling in its path.



It also looks ready to make any LED-infused BMW owner green with envy at the sight of the illuminated grille, but that’s not the main point for this second-generation Chevelle. Sure, the raw metal body looks crazy enough from the front, but the highlights are in the rear, actually. Yes, the back half even trumps the styling folly of the widebody aero bits and pieces.



And it’s all because the CGI expert imagined the project started with a derelict



Just like it was the case with the previous air-cooled Porsche 911 (993) transformation, this American gem also gets a pair of wing-mounted turbochargers





