Modern SVE Syclone Goes Back to 1990s GMC Origins With Retro Gentrification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) SVE first tackled the idea of bringing to life a tribute of the original back in 2019, when the 2020 SVE Syclone used the barebones of the modern GMC Canyon to deliver a traditional V6 reinterpretation. It used a supercharger on the 3.6-liter to achieve 455 horsepower and make sure it would rock anyone – especially the driver – exactly like a truck hurricane.Today, the 2021 version hauls even more brass thanks to the switch to a blueprinted L83 aluminum block 5.3-liter V8 mill that’s capable of churning out no less than 750 horsepower. It’s the supercharged Limited Edition V8 Syclone ... and unfortunately, it wasn’t the one used as a basis for this digital creation.While not specified, the latest virtual project from the artist better known as jlord8 on social media seems to rely its retro-modern CGI forces on the initial 455 hp SVE Syclone, not the updated version. Sure, it’s a way to better hold true to the 4.3-liter turbo V6-equipped GMC Syclone original. And the little marker on top of the altered truck’s hood bears witness to the decision.Now, 455 hp isn’t too shabby at all . Especially when the SVE Syclone digitally goes back to its early 1990s GMC origins in terms of styling. And presents itself with not one but two versions to choose from. So, the pixel master dropped the modern SVE Syclone to a respectful single-cab solution, but that’s not all. Instead, he also opted for either a mostly black version in keeping with the original or an even more retro attire composed of a black and gray dual-tone paintjob.Naturally, unlike the SVE truck, this remastered version also features the signature Syclone/ Typhoon alloy wheels – the only modification being the enlargement process. And as for our own two cents, we favor the second variant more because it’s a sure way to stand out in any truck-loving crowd...