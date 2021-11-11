Slammed, Widebody Root-Beer VW Tiguan Seems Overwhelmed by Carbon “Yeast”

More virtual artist automotive creations are making their way into the real world. Even those originally intended as simple memes. But pixel masters also love to fool around with stuff that will forever remain just wishful thinking.
Sure, considering the experience of Chris Labrooy’s surreally inflatable swan/Porsche 911 art installation or the recent SEMA Show Harlequin Volkswagens, we reckon that just about anything is possible. Speaking of the latter virtual-to-real transformation, the CGI design originator of the unique Rotiform milk crate wheels is happily signaling his return to digital art-making.
Brad, the pixel master behind the bradbuilds account on social media has again tapped into the endless reservoir of imagination to come up with a personal celebration of the moment. It’s probably just wishful thinking (though we’re also never going to say never again, just like the late Sir Sean Connery), but it’s also a true crossover on so many levels.
First and foremost, this project sees a digitally altered Volkswagen Tiguan crossover SUV ready to live a JDM-style widebody, slammed CGI life. So, it’s a literal crossover. But it’s also a figuratively cool breaking and crossing of many other barriers. Just picture the details: it’s a thoroughly European design that got treated to JDM-style tuning alterations while it sports a decidedly American-like Root Beer paintjob.
Aside from the fact that it was laid out so close to the ground that it’s virtually “guaranteed to get stuck at your local school speed bumps,” this widebody Tiguan also has another trick up its digital aftermarket sleeve. One that would certainly be the main gossip subject at any soccer mom vehicle fan club reunion (if such things exist), considering its carbon fiber treatment.
Most of the widebody kit parts, along with elements of the SUV’s body itself have been virtually redressed in exposed carbon fiber... making this crossover look positively infested with a different kind of beer yeast! And that almost made us overlook the cool aftermarket wheel treatment and its subtle camber.
