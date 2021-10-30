SEMA Golf and Atlas Harlequins on Unique Milk Crate Rotiforms Is Plain Meme Craziness

Contrary to its usual seriousness, back in 1995, Volkswagen took a little Polo and slapped on it a paintjob for the ages. Dubbed the Polo Harlequin, the idea of using four different colors on the same body proved mix and match genius. And it stuck.
Now and then, somebody comes out with another interpretation on the clown subject. It doesn’t matter if it’s official or not, because it’s just as cheerful every time. Fast forward to the present day, and we recently found out the VW Harlequin craze will even engulf the traditional SEMA Show this year.
Sure, nothing looks complete, just yet – in traditional “do-everything-at-the-last-moment” and hope for the better fashion. But we just had to share the wild idea of one “full-time professional VW nerd” called Jamie Orr because he’s going to take the Harlequin love to yet another level.
One that involves a Volkswagen Golf and an Atlas SUV painted in cool colors. Which isn’t that outrageous, right? But then again, these two Harlequin tributes are also going to ride on matching 17- and 22-inch Rotiform CRT wheels. And they have been treated to the first and second milk crate-inspired design in the real world!
Someone who is a fan of Rotiform wheels already raised an eyebrow – after all the CRTs are also dubbed as the milk crate wheels by the company. But these bespoke Harlequins are a bit different. Instead of having the usual CRT style, these staggered sets have been uniquely customized as a tribute to a virtual artist’s meme post!
Seriously, that’s what they did, at the behest of the SEMA builder. Now, let’s remember that not long ago we saw a CGI Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 hilariously riding on a couple of milk crate challenge-inspired Rotiforms. And since the post went viral, it logically caught the eye of the American Harlequin aficionado.
Now, if every last-minute detail goes as planned, the 17-inch Rotiform VW Golf and 22-inch Atlas Harlequin tributes should easily make SEMA history.
Sure, nothing looks complete, just yet – in traditional “do-everything-at-the-last-moment” and hope for the better fashion. But we just had to share the wild idea of one “full-time professional VW nerd” called Jamie Orr because he’s going to take the Harlequin love to yet another level.
One that involves a Volkswagen Golf and an Atlas SUV painted in cool colors. Which isn’t that outrageous, right? But then again, these two Harlequin tributes are also going to ride on matching 17- and 22-inch Rotiform CRT wheels. And they have been treated to the first and second milk crate-inspired design in the real world!
Someone who is a fan of Rotiform wheels already raised an eyebrow – after all the CRTs are also dubbed as the milk crate wheels by the company. But these bespoke Harlequins are a bit different. Instead of having the usual CRT style, these staggered sets have been uniquely customized as a tribute to a virtual artist’s meme post!
Seriously, that’s what they did, at the behest of the SEMA builder. Now, let’s remember that not long ago we saw a CGI Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 hilariously riding on a couple of milk crate challenge-inspired Rotiforms. And since the post went viral, it logically caught the eye of the American Harlequin aficionado.
Now, if every last-minute detail goes as planned, the 17-inch Rotiform VW Golf and 22-inch Atlas Harlequin tributes should easily make SEMA history.