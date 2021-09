Widebody Nissan Skyline GT-R Rides on Hilarious Milk Crate-Inspired Rotiforms

Count on those folks who crave a little (virtual) attention in the form of subscribers, likes, and shares to disregard their personal safety and embark on crazy, idiotic, and often dangerous stunts . The latest Jackass-style shenanigans revolve around the so-called milk crate challenge.Basically, the gist of it would be to arrange empty milk crates in a pyramidal staircase-like fashion and try to cross them. One can imagine the results are often hilarious... and utterly painful. Everyone has seemingly embraced the trend , including the automotive pixel masters. Although, most of them add a decidedly personal touch.For example, the person behind the bradbuilds account on social media has imagined a story revolving around said milk crate challenge. It all started a few days ago when the virtual artist’s equally CGI R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R was robbed of its precious Rotiform wheels. Instead of the round wonders, he was imaginatively left with a set of cubical milk crates. Complete with the proper center caps... as these virtual thieves have respect for the brand!Now, the chameleon-yellow fifth-generation Japanese sports car produced from 1999 to 2002 is a bit more relaxed. The virtual owner has gotten his widebody ride’s wheels back... with a twist. Just to continue on the same page with the imaginative take on the milk crate challenge and hopefully promote safer ways of having fun with it, the CGI master introduces a completely new set of Rotiforms.These are called Rotiform CR4-T3 and look unlike any other wheels before them. And it’s easy to see why, since the deep-dish set is now packing the same design as any humble milk crate out there. Hopefully, it’s a forged construction, not the traditional plastic build that is used for the s ource of inspiration ...