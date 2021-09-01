Mercury Marauder Second Revival Takes Aussie FPV Falcon GT Concept to the U.S.

Mercury’s highest performance nameplate, the Marauder, hasn’t been around in the United States since it ended production with the 2004 model year. But how about remembering it with a second revival? Even if just a virtual one.
Believe it or not, Ford has been making Marauders since way back in 1958. The nameplate first appeared on a specific version of the family of new V8 engines designed for the Mercury, Edsel, and Lincoln brands. More precisely, Mercury was getting the perk of exclusively using a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8 dubbed Marauder.
Interestingly, the brand then started to use the Marauder designation for a new trim package for each of its full-size models since 1963. And deriving its name from the most powerful production engine available for its range, Mercury soon turned the Marauder into a full-blown nameplate for its second-generation run in 1969 and 1970.
Then, silence struck until the 2003 to 2004 revival of the Marauder. Following a three-decade-long hiatus (33 years, to be precise), Mercury recreated the high-performance model on the basics of the Grand Marquis. But this time around, it was only equipped with a tamer 4.6-liter Modular V8.
Fast forward to the present day, and the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media has seemingly decided to do the Marauder a little bit of justice. With some help from across the Pacific Ocean, namely the 2011 FPV (Ford Performance Vehicles) Falcon GT Concept. Interestingly how these performance models are gone.... but not forgotten.
Now, this is just wishful thinking. We are pretty sure that all planets across the known universe would need to align to get this done in the real world. After all, we’re talking about a decade-old defunct brand. Then, an even older extinct nameplate, as well as a little-known model from Australia. But we have seen crazier things before, so we’re not going to rule out a 0.00001% chance just yet.
So, just in case, we have a suggestion. Instead of the supercharged Boss 5.0-liter V8 with 450 hp, can we have under the hood of the second revival of the Marauder a mighty 760-hp unit from the Mustang GT500? Pretty please.
