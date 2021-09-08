2021 Ford Bronco Virtually Beefs Up the SEMA Credentials With Overlanding DNA

The 2021 SEMA Show is scheduled to physically take place early November (2nd to 5th) and it’s never too early to jump on the hype bandwagon. Even if this time around the vehicle might forever remain just wishful thinking.
Almost a year ago the bulk of automotive shows had been canceled or went for a virtual, online presence. Now we have the 2021 IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany to quench our thirst for European premieres. A little while longer and in America, all eyes will turn on the Las Vegas Convention Center for the traditional excess of the SEMA Show. It’s going to be double the thrill, as everyone missed the sights, sounds, and smells of the aftermarket world last year.
Now, because the previous edition spoke on the same online page of the Internet world for virtual artists, it’s only natural for some of them to fondly remember what happened in 2020. Such as the Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special that brought forth a huge array of modified vehicles. Chief among them was a Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept, a prototype that was imagined as a daily driver during work time and as a weekend warrior when off duty.
Earlier this summer (such a great road trip season, right?) the virtual artist behind the.overland.design account on social media imagined an Overlanding take on that specific vehicle. It’s a beautiful 2D sketch of something that looks ready to find its way towards the most remote beaches of the planet. Fast forward to just a few hours ago (at the time of writing) and there’s an update.
This time around the virtual work has been performed by Brian Ellebracht (aka lbracket on social media), who is well known among Bronco aficionados for his previous (and sometimes hilarious) incarnations of the SUV. With sense and sensibility, he took the adventurous Bronco sketch and turned it into a 3D model that would probably mesmerize any surfer/overlander out there. Count us included, although yours truly hasn’t touched a board in like... forever.
But if this particular Bronco were real, I would dress up appropriately and show up for surfing lessons in a heartbeat. Never mind the fact that it looks chilly even in this CGI setting... I would just off-road around in the SUV until the blood was heated to the boiling point!
Now, because the previous edition spoke on the same online page of the Internet world for virtual artists, it’s only natural for some of them to fondly remember what happened in 2020. Such as the Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special that brought forth a huge array of modified vehicles. Chief among them was a Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept, a prototype that was imagined as a daily driver during work time and as a weekend warrior when off duty.
Earlier this summer (such a great road trip season, right?) the virtual artist behind the.overland.design account on social media imagined an Overlanding take on that specific vehicle. It’s a beautiful 2D sketch of something that looks ready to find its way towards the most remote beaches of the planet. Fast forward to just a few hours ago (at the time of writing) and there’s an update.
This time around the virtual work has been performed by Brian Ellebracht (aka lbracket on social media), who is well known among Bronco aficionados for his previous (and sometimes hilarious) incarnations of the SUV. With sense and sensibility, he took the adventurous Bronco sketch and turned it into a 3D model that would probably mesmerize any surfer/overlander out there. Count us included, although yours truly hasn’t touched a board in like... forever.
But if this particular Bronco were real, I would dress up appropriately and show up for surfing lessons in a heartbeat. Never mind the fact that it looks chilly even in this CGI setting... I would just off-road around in the SUV until the blood was heated to the boiling point!