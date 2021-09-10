Porsche Taycan RWB Probably Can't Decide If Blue or Black Pleases Akira Nakai

Granted, it’s a very specialized niche, but anyone who is both into classic Porsches, widebody kits, as well as Japanese tuning culture has probably heard of Akira Nakai. He is, after all, the founder of RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB).
His aftermarket company specializes in the design and build of widebody kits for vintage Porsche models. But that doesn’t mean people cannot try and attract his attention with contemporary models. After all, it’s a free social media world. Particularly for pixel masters.
As such, Shashank Das, the virtual artist behind the sdesyn account has recently decided to sustainably play with the NFS nostalgia. Not long ago, he decided to embark on a virtual Porsche Taycan project that would give us both the EA Games jibbers as well as a possible modern interpretation of the RWB legacy. And he did it with the full intention of standing out in any virtual crowd, by way of splashing a decidedly yellow hue on the EV’s reworked body.
Just in case flashy is not exactly one’s name of the game (although, widebody kit usually screams “look at me”), the CGI expert has reworked the Porsche Taycan RWB Concept with a different environment behind it... as well as a fresh custom livery. But then, he couldn’t decide if the custom EV looked better with or without it.
Luckily, he gave us a few glimpses of both situations, and it seems that it’s up to us to decide which one looks better. The newly-minted bespoke blue color has many purple elements, and it can be partially covered by the black livery. Also, the same Rotiform HUR wheels make a second appearance as well, but this time around they are color-matched to the body paint.
As for our own two cents, we really like the CGI version with the livery fitted on top of the custom widebody kit – but still wished for the wheels to come in black... at least the rear ones.
As such, Shashank Das, the virtual artist behind the sdesyn account has recently decided to sustainably play with the NFS nostalgia. Not long ago, he decided to embark on a virtual Porsche Taycan project that would give us both the EA Games jibbers as well as a possible modern interpretation of the RWB legacy. And he did it with the full intention of standing out in any virtual crowd, by way of splashing a decidedly yellow hue on the EV’s reworked body.
Just in case flashy is not exactly one’s name of the game (although, widebody kit usually screams “look at me”), the CGI expert has reworked the Porsche Taycan RWB Concept with a different environment behind it... as well as a fresh custom livery. But then, he couldn’t decide if the custom EV looked better with or without it.
Luckily, he gave us a few glimpses of both situations, and it seems that it’s up to us to decide which one looks better. The newly-minted bespoke blue color has many purple elements, and it can be partially covered by the black livery. Also, the same Rotiform HUR wheels make a second appearance as well, but this time around they are color-matched to the body paint.
As for our own two cents, we really like the CGI version with the livery fitted on top of the custom widebody kit – but still wished for the wheels to come in black... at least the rear ones.