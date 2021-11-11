Tommy Lee Says He “Plays Drums” for a Living, Drives a Ferrari F8

4 Ferrari F8 Tributo With Dogecoin Wrap Is Such Crypto, Very Musk

TikTok account It’s Daniel Mac became famous for filming random people who drive luxurious cars. This time, he stopped Mötley Crüe's drummer Tommy Lee, asking him what he does for a living that makes him afford a Ferrari F8 Tributo. He had the best answer. 8 photos



The TikToker usually stops people in luxurious, expensive cars and asks them what their profession is. He sometimes goes up and knocks on people’s doors to get more insight into their jobs.



His latest “victim” was Tommy Lee, who was behind the wheel of a



The F8 Tributo comes with one of the most powerful V8 engines put in Ferrari cars. We’re talking about a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged unit, mated to a 7-speed automatic DCT transmission. The unit sends 700 horsepower and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque to the tarmac. The supercar sprints from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds with a top speed electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph).



In the video, Mac stops Tommy Lee and asks him what he does for a living. The musician’s answer couldn’t get any better than this. He stops to think and answers: “I don’t know what it is.” Mac says that he looks familiar and Lee replies that “I get that all the time. It’s kinda crazy.” He adds: “I play drums and kill sh--”



The video also features a cameo from



