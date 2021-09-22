VW ID.3 Battery Pack Analysis Shows How Peculiar Electric Cars Can Be

Slicked GMC Sierra With Carbon Fiber Parts Seems Light Enough for Milk Crates

But how about the good ol' GMC Sierra, one might ask. Well, if there aren't any new factory goodies, leave it to the aftermarket world to make up for that. And if you want to take things a step further, and even beyond the realm of reality, there is always a virtual alternative just waiting to be loved and (perhaps one day) turned into a real-life pickup truck.

Although at this point it is just wishful thinking, it's not entirely inconceivable that a lightweight GMC Sierra could exist soon (losing weight is always good when you're an EV, but that's another story). This particular take comes courtesy of the virtual artist behind the bradbuilds account on social media and presents us with the CGI vision of a contemporary GM pickup truck that's nimbler than the average.

It's not just looking very sleek (as well as slick, thanks to the tire choice) because the pixel master deployed a cool dual-tone presentation. It is also much lower than your average pickup truck, so we can imagine that any off-road or construction site duties are excluded from the start. And the laid-out GMC Sierra probably wants a sort of urban racing career, considering the slick tires and the slammed atmosphere.

Even better, it's considerably lighter than its stock counterpart thanks to the addition of carbon fiber bumpers and a full CF bed swap. It's going to need all the oomph it can get, though, if we judge the background correctly. After all, unless we are mistaken those are milk crates looming behind the GM truck – and the virtual artist probably arranged them like that on purpose.

Hopefully, it's his way of saying to the world that another crazy/stupid social media challenge has been finally relegated to the soon-forgettable status of mere "background noise!"